Private Security Services Market Size to Grow by USD 56.33 Billion; 31% Of The Growth Contribution To Come From APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The private security services market is set to grow by USD 56.33 billion between 2021 to 2026, with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the glycolic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Security Services Market 2022-2026

Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Private Security Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial



Residential



Financial Institutions



Others

The private security services market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial segment is the largest adopter of security services such as manned guarding and electronic security systems. Rising urbanization and the increasing population are creating significant demand for various products, which is leading to an increase in the number of manufacturing activities globally. The rising manufacturing output is the result of the expansion of manufacturing plants, which is creating significant demand for private security services.

Service

Manned Guarding



Electronic Security Services



Cash Services

Manned guarding services include the deployment of security personnel for guarding client premises against unauthorized access, as well as protecting the assets and properties within facilities. These services include the surveillance and protection of facilities, transport security, security checks, close monitoring and protection, crowd management, event security, and executive protection. Manned guarding accounted for the largest share of the global private security services market in 2018 and is expected to continue holding the dominant share during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. European countries such as France and the UK have been witnessing a rise in terror threats from various terror groups recently. Europe witnessed the largest number of right-wing attacks in the last 2 decades. These factors will facilitate the private security services market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Our private security services market report covers the following areas:

Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The private security services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the private security services market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Private Security Services Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Private Security Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report identifies ADT INC., Allied Universal, AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH, GardaWorld Security Corp., Hanwei International Security Services Co.Ltd., ICTS International NV, ISS AS, Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd, Loomis AB, Mitie Group Plc., Monitronics International Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Provisor Security Services, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, SIS Ltd., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., and Top IPS Group are some of the major market participants.

ADT INC. - The company offers private security services that include Home Security Systems, Smart Security Cameras, Life Safety Alarms, and Life Safety Alarms.

The company offers private security services that include Home Security Systems, Smart Security Cameras, Life Safety Alarms, and Life Safety Alarms. Allied Universal - The company offers private security services that include Commercial Security Services which provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business.

The company offers private security services that include Commercial Security Services which provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. GardaWorld Security Corp. - The company offers private security services that include Physical Security, Security Consulting and Planning, Planning, Asset Tracking Solutions, and CCTV Surveillance and Electronic Response.

The company offers private security services that include Physical Security, Security Consulting and Planning, Planning, Asset Tracking Solutions, and CCTV Surveillance and Electronic Response. ISS AS - The company offers private security services that include Guarding and security awareness, Surveillance, and Security risk management. To know more about vendors Request a free sample report.

Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist private security services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the private security services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the private security services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private security services market vendors

Related Reports:

Private Security Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT INC., Allied Universal, AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH, GardaWorld Security Corp., Hanwei International Security Services Co.Ltd., ICTS International NV, ISS AS, Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd, Loomis AB, Mitie Group Plc., Monitronics International Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Provisor Security Services, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, SIS Ltd., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., and Top IPS Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

11.3 ADT INC.

INC. - Product / Service

INC. - Key news

