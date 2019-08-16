Private Tuition Jobs: Tutors International Founder Issues Application Advice to Prospective Private Tutors

Citing Robin Dunbar's famous 'Dunbar Number' – 150 being the suggested cognitive limit to the number of people with whom one can maintain stable social relationships – Caller explained, "I regularly receive speculative direct approaches from would-be tutors via email or telephone, enquiring if I can bear them in mind for suitable vacancies. I understand that prospective applicants are seeking to set themselves apart from their competition, but given the vast number of private tutor applications I have processed over the past twenty years since Tutors International was founded, it's impossible for me to store and recollect details of educators I haven't yet met – and even to some extent, those who I have."

"This is why it is crucial that applicants instead register on the Tutors International database at tutors-international.net and sign up to our private tutor vacancy alert emails. Those registered on our site will be the first to receive notification of new vacancies, all of which are posted on tutors-international.net. A swift, well-thought-out application demonstrating a thorough match with the job specification will be the best way of putting yourself forward for consideration."

Tutors International has been in business since 1999 and has built up expertise in the international recruitment of top-class educators. Every application is assessed by a senior member of the Tutors International team, and all shortlisted applicants are interviewed in person. All current jobs are listed on tutors-international.net - there are no others. If a position is listed, Tutors International is still accepting applications.

For further information on the application process, and to register for private tuition job alerts, prospective tutors are advised to visit tutors-international.net.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment. For further information visit tutors-international.com.

