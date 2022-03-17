Private Tutoring Market Size to Reach USD 391.5 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Private Tutoring Market is Segmented by Type (Online or E Tutoring, Teaching in Home Afterschool Cram School), by Application (4-12 Years Old, 13-21 Years Old): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Education Category.

In 2021, the global Private Tutoring market size will be USD 236 Million and it is expected to reach USD 391.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Private tutoring market are:

The continued demand for higher education and degrees is expected to drive the growth of the private tuition market. Students and families are turning to tutoring to help them stay competitive and get into sought-after schools and universities as the job market becomes more competitive.

Furthermore, online tutoring methods have seen a rapid rise in adoption due to benefits such as improved focus, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. Students can learn at their own pace with online tutoring.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-280/Global_Private_Tutoring_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PRIVATE TUTORING MARKET

Increased competition among students will increase the growth of the private tutoring market. Students with better grades who meet strict criteria, such as passing difficult entrance exams or English language exams, are accepted into top schools or universities. This has raised the stakes for students seeking admission to international schools or colleges. This is especially true for middle-class families who want to work in the service industry but don't have the necessary qualifications. Private tuition assists them in achieving their objectives and increases demand for private tuition as others try to keep up or get ahead of them.

In the Private Tutoring market, online tutoring is considered to be an emerging trend. As college students become more interested in technology-based learning, tutoring organizations with online subscriptions are becoming more popular. Presentations, 3D coloured diagrams, flashcards, and animations have all been used to help create subject-related content that keeps children focused. As a result, students' interest in the subject has grown during the learning process, resulting in an increase in demand for online tutoring. Additionally, online tutoring allows students to learn at their own pace while also saving money for parents. All of these factors are expected to bolster the private tutoring market.

Increased education spending by wealthy parents to support the growth of the private tutoring market. Because they can afford high-quality services, high-income families are more likely to spend more on their children's development.

Adult learning is also undergoing constant changes, as evidenced by increased participation and diversification in tertiary education, as well as a greater prevalence of obtaining education through distance learning. This trend is in turn is expected to drive the growth of the private tutoring market. Certification courses are in high demand due to increased employment opportunities in the high-tech, manufacturing, and medical sectors.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-280/global-private-tutoring

PRIVATE TUTORING INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Based on type, Online learning methods are expected to gain significant market share. Learners can use digital devices to access online learning, which includes online private tutoring services.

Based on application, the largest market share is held by the age group between 13-21 Years Old, followed by 4-12 Years Old.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. One of the most important private tutoring market trends in the United States is the growing emphasis on microlearning. Microlearning consists of small modules that are easy for learners to grasp in a short amount of time. Quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery in the form of video, audio, text, or infographics are all examples of microlearning.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-280/Global_Private_Tutoring_Market

Leading Companies:

Ambow Education

New Oriental

TAL Education

Xueda Education

American Tutor

TutorZ

com

Eduboard

Manhattan Review

ITutorGroup

MindLaunch

MandarinRocks

Web International English

Kaplan

Brighter Minds Tutoring

EF Education First.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-280/Global_Private_Tutoring_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-280&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global K12 Education Technology market size is projected to reach USD 56490 Million by 2026, from USD 11850 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2026.

- The global E-Learning Virtual Reality market size is projected to reach USD 300.3 Million by 2028, from USD 65 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global learning management system market size was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to hit USD 3.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.76% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global K12 Tutoring market size is projected to reach USD 3619.8 Million by 2028, from USD 1052.5 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global K-12 Software market size is projected to reach USD 3619.8 Million by 2028, from USD 1052.5 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global Education Technology and Smart Classroom market size is projected to reach USD 239900 Million by 2028, from USD 92870 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Corporate elearning market size is projected to reach USD 37160.40 Million by 2026, from USD 17245.65 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.91% during 2020-2026.

- The global Education ERP market size is projected to reach USD 15470 Million by 2027, from USD 8397.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global elearning market size is projected to grow USD 370 Billion by 2026, from USD 226 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2026.

- Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Online Tutoring Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Academic E-Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

- Global AI in Education Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports