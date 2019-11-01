Privé Revaux Launches Collection With Actress And Singer Dove Cameron

The Dove x Privé Revaux collection is designed with bold elements and retro vibes and showcases what Dove looks for in her daily wardrobe with these four styles: The Cameron – retro round shape with mirrored style lenses, available in rose gold, caviar black and shiny chrome. The Celeste – oversized cat eye. The Modern – classic cat eye with clear lenses outlined with pastel colored frames. The Veronica – clear lensed cat eye for the everyday look.

What separates this line from the others is that inside each frame includes a special inspirational message customized by Dove herself. The collection features include lightweight and flexible acetate framework, three-barrel and spring hinges, anti-ski screws, polarized lenses, as well as anti-blue light technology in the optical lenses. Additionally, the Privé Revaux signature collapsible case has been updated to a white faux leather exterior and white interior including a red colored font for the branding, exclusively for the collection.

"This partnership with Dove is a perfect match and we know her fans will feel the same way once they see these styles," says Privé Revaux founder, David Schottenstein. "These statement-making designs by Dove are unique, fun and her personality shines throughout each style."

The campaign shoot with Dove took place in Los Angeles with creative direction by celebrity stylists and brand creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Photographed by Nicholas Maggio, hair by Ruslan Nureev and makeup by Melissa Hernandez, the shoot highlighted all of the key aspects of Dove's collection while incorporating velvet vibes, fluffy furs, neon accents and metallic accessories to enhance the look and feel.

The Dove x Privé Revaux collection will retail for $39.95 with an exclusive, limited time launch price of $29.95 per pair, available online at priverevaux.com.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear:

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames starting at $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com, amazon.com and select retailers. For more information, visit www.priverevaux.com.

SOURCE Privé Revaux