Privé Société -- A private membership club represented by NFTs and Privé Réserve champagne

As its meaning in French, Privé, is a private membership club and is limited to less than ten thousand global members with access to ownership of Privé Réserve champagne crafted in Avize, France. Privé Réserve is a French brut champagne that blends modern technology with traditional craftsmanship that is powered by a global community of members. Privé Réserve is artisanally hand-crafted in small batches and produced in partnership with Frerejean Frères. Frerejean Frères produces award-winning champagnes and has been chosen as the official champagne of the Michelin awards for consecutive years.

Privé combines art, technology, a private community, and finely crafted champagne to create a digital + physical ecosystem and unique lifestyle experience for its members all around the world. Privé art is community-driven and featured on brand marketing and the Privé Réserve bottle. By leveraging blockchain technology, Privé can validate club membership as well as track the distribution and authenticity of each bottle to prevent counterfeiting; an activity which is represented by 30% of alcohol sales annually.

Club membership includes access to the Privé network, Privé Réserve champagne, private global events and parties, access to the Privé champagne equity offering, and more. Privé Société's roadmap also includes metaverse collaborations, merchandise and toys, additional product SKUs, a private cryptocurrency wallet, and more. To obtain a membership, members must mint or purchase a Privé NFT on the privesociete.com website or Privé collection on Opensea, respectively.

The Privé team includes a handful of experienced individuals across the blockchain, spirits, food and beverage industry, and more. The company is led by Damon Nam, a twenty-three year technology executive, Microsoft alumnus, and the Founder of Coin, and Rodolphe Frerejean Taittinger, an experienced wine producer and the CEO of Frerejean Frères, a premium craft champagne house in Avize, France.

The roadmap for Privé includes, but is not limited to:

NFT mint and token issuance

Privé champagne formulation, public release, and member distribution

Merchandise development and release

Annual DAO party and NFT holders meeting at Art Basel

Metaverse integrations and product activations

Cryptocurrency wallet and supply chain tracking tools

In 2023, Privé plans to collaborate with metaverse and blockchain conference companies for product integration and activations. The company will also begin the global distribution of Privé champagne including expansion to other service lines for spirits such as a rosé champagne and cognac.

"Unlike many NFT projects in the industry that are solely focused on static art, Privé is excited to combine the physical and digital world together by merging art, lifestyle, products, and community, to create a unique lifestyle ecosystem that extends beyond a JPEG image and is fully powered and owned by a community," says Damon Nam, founder at Privé.

Privé aspires to disrupt the current NFT market beyond art and leverage blockchain technology to create utility to validate club membership, product authenticity, supply chain transparency, and more.

Privé Société is a private membership community of less than ten thousand global members with unprecedented benefits and access to ownership of Privé Réserve champagne. The team at Privé Société is led by technology and blockchain industry veteran Damon Nam and Rodolphe Frerejean Taittinger from the award-winning champagne producer at Frerejean Freres, and Jeff Sinelli, food and beverage veteran and CEO of WichWich. For more information about Privé Société, please visit privesociete.com.

Source: Privé Société

SOURCE Privé Société