Privia Changes the Game with Global 2018 User Conference

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia ("the Proposal Company™") providing capture and proposal software and services to today's government contractor market, is pleased to announce registration is open for their 2018 Privia User Conference. Over 10,000 government and commercial users around the world leverage Privia's on-premise or cloud solution to save time, improve proposal quality, and increase win rates. On Thursday, October 4, 2018, proposal and business development professionals will gather to sharpen their skills and amplify their productivity with industry insights, expert advice and proposal software best practices.

Mr. Jamie Ninneman, Chair of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP), will keynote the event, now held in an online format to avoid proposal development disruption for the Privia community. As an industry leader, Mr. Ninneman will update the community on what's new and changing in the industry.

"We have a very busy user community," said Jay McConville, Privia President and CEO, "and our new virtual format will help them use Privia more effectively to collaboratively deliver multiple winning proposals every day – without the need for travel and unnecessary disruption to their work life. This conference is an opportunity to take a fresh look at best practices and time-saving features Privia provides to improve process efficiency and productivity. Privia has a lot of tools in its toolbox – and we want all of our users to know how best to use them!"

The Conference Agenda includes an afternoon of time-saving and process improving sessions, from simultaneous commenting tips, successful habits of Privia users, writing for evaluators, to best practices for creating powerful proposal graphics that help increase win rates. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Privia's newest release (Version 5.13) that further enhances the user experience for greater efficiency.

"Something I'm really excited about sharing this year," continued Mr. McConville, "is how we are working hand-in-hand with customers to pursue more opportunities. We're helping customers better manage resumes and past performances, be more agile with process improvements, and keep pace with staff training and hands-on support."

Privia customers may register at 2018 User Conference Registration. Registration is not limited to current customers, and businesses new to Privia may explore their on-premise and cloud options by visiting www.privia.com and scheduling a demonstration with their software and services experts.

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM, KBRwyle, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Delta Dental and Sotera Defense, use Privia to manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their capture and proposal management process – from opportunity, workflow automation, and content reuse to real-time review, contract management and business intelligence - and our services ensure they are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout the process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality.

