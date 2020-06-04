Privia Changes the Proposal Game with Release of Privia Web

HERNDON, Va., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the government contractor's go-to solution for developing proposals, is pleased to announce the launch of Privia Web! Privia Web (Version 5.14) is the new browser-only release of their award-winning proposal management software. Privia Web eliminates the client software download for contributors and introduces the all new Web Commenting Tool for real-time, on-the-go and virtual review team collaboration.

Privia changed the capture and proposal management solution industry by putting real-time content dialogue at the center of team collaboration, eliminating the confusion and delays teams typically experience with one-way communication exchanges associated with email and generic document management. Privia Web continues this tradition by introducing more efficiency-driving updates crowd-sourced with the user community.

Privia Web was requested by customers, to bring all the Privia capabilities to the widest set of contributors, while easing user adoption, software deployment and maintenance. But the jewel in Privia Web's crown is the all new Web Commenting Tool; the real-time document and graphic collaboration feature users know and love, enhanced with browser access and usability features aimed at on-the-go and virtual review teams.

"We're known in the government contractor community for our unique curated commenting tool," said Jay McConville, Privia President and CEO, "because it allows teams to review, comment and come to consensus both synchronously and asynchronously, without impacting the original content or threatening compliance. With Privia Web, teams can now access that capability, with some great improvements, via a browser and from multiple platforms, including MacOS. "

Visibility into past review collaboration and comments during the current review is a game-changer for proposal teams, especially when it comes to focusing the review dialogue on improving quality. Instead of wondering what happened to their past comments, review teams can now toggle between document and graphic versions from within the Web Commenting Tool. Teams can also save time by naming the review version for auditing, color-coding, sorting, and filtering comments for more granular control during reviewing and revising, and more quickly leveraging "mind share" by inviting other users to join them in a commenting session directly from the Web Commenting Tool.

"While we are a software company," continued Jay, "we're also business developers and proposal managers. We share an understanding of proposal management with our clients, and have collaborated with them to design these Privia Web enhancements. We are committed to helping all proposal teams save time, reduce cost, and improve quality."

Learn how Privia Web is poised to streamline the art and science of capture and proposal management for your business. Explore Privia Web's new features and schedule your demo today at www.privia.com.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality. Privia is a contributing author to the #1 Amazon Best Seller GAME CHANGERS For Government Contractors.

