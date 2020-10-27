Privia Cuts Proposal Review Time in Half with Content Collaboration for Mobile

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, announced today that smart phones and tablets have joined their integrated suite of capture and proposal management-specific tools. With their all new Privia for Mobile, content collaboration is now in the palm of your hand. And it will cut your proposal team's review time in half.

The time-saving proposal management you want, the secure document collaboration you need. All in one, easy-to-use platform. Be the change you wish to see on your proposal team with Privia for capture and proposal management.

Everyone carries a smart phone these days. With the growth of the distributed workforce, and with remote work on the rise, they have become an integral part of proposal management infrastructure. Taking their cue from the client community, a cross-section of federal, state and local, commercial, IT, health and science contractors, Privia has delivered content collaboration specifically designed for virtual proposal teams.

"Reviews are the number one time-consuming step in the process," said Jay McConville, President and CEO of Privia, "yet they are critical; they provide feedback that guides your team through revisions that strengthen your proposal. When teams don't have to wait for reviews, they have more time to focus on quality, and that is a competitive edge."

Centralized, online, collaborative reviews have long been a big part of what makes Privia unique in the industry, and it garners top marks from clients. Reviewers simply visit a document online, comment and reply, synchronously or asynchronous, and quickly come to consensus. Proposal managers skip the review document merge step and teams avoid the miscommunication and version control issues that arise with email.

In June, Privia released Web Commenting, their all new real-time content collaboration tool that eliminates the software download for contributors, easing deployment and maintenance. Now, with Privia for Mobile, teams can review real-time from their smart phone or tablet.

"I was on the road a while ago," explained Jay, "and my team was waiting for my feedback on a proposal. With Privia for Mobile, all I needed was my phone. From a geographically separated team perspective, that eliminates delays and gives the team back some of their time."

A number of new, time-saving features are included; toggling between document versions during reviews for greater clarity, color-coding reviews for greater visibility, and filtering and prioritizing feedback before the team takes action for a more focused, quality revision that keeps the team on schedule. Something the team previewed at the 2020 Privia Virtual User Conference on October 15th.

"According to a recent Gallup study," continued Mr. McConville, "37% of US workers are part of the virtual workforce, and the numbers are expected to grow significantly. This reality has been growing for a while, and isn't about teammates working from home on Friday's or temporarily. Successful organizations want access to the experts wherever they work. Remote is the future of work."

Ready to cut your review time in half? Schedule a demo with the proposal pros at Privia today.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to successfully bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, CGI, and Noridian Health, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their process – from opportunity import and secure proposal set-up to monitoring tasks and schedule and mediating faster, more productive reviews – while expert services ensure teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout their process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality.

