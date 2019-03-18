Privia Keeps Proposal Teams in Sync with New Workspace Web Calendar

HERNDON, Va., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading Business Capture and Proposal Management software and services solution to the government contractor market, is pleased to announce their latest system enhancement, project based event scheduling. Aimed at helping proposal teams improve team engagement and leverage automated workflow tools, the new "Workspace Web Calendar" continues Privia's successful mission to empower efficient proposal management through real-time collaboration.

Workspace Web Calendar is a centralized, real-time, at-a-glance "snapshot" of proposal milestones and business-critical notes curated by the proposal manager. Each pursuit, whether that is an opportunity, a proposal, a project, a contract or even a content library, is organized into a customizable and searchable workspace, and each workspace now includes its own customizable Workspace Web Calendar. Privia users subscribe to each dynamically updated workspace calendar they have access to and link it to their desktop calendar (e.g. Microsoft Outlook or Google Calendar). With greater visibility into the process, teams stay on the same page each step of the way, even when last minute amendments and project conflicts impact the schedule.

"People are more likely to be responsive and accountable with their assignments when they understand where their piece of the puzzle fits in the workflow," said Jay McConville, President and CEO of Privia. "Automated workflow, like the flexible proposal workflow provided by Privia, is also more effective when the whole team understands the milestones. When work flows, you boost productivity, and in our customer's case, you win more."

Workspace Web Calendar improves more than productivity; it also increases access to the schedule. Whether an organization is using Privia's on-premise, Cloud, or Government Cloud deployment, local or web portal access, users access the calendar via a web browser with no software to download. Proposal managers can create ad hoc or recurring events, and even color code each event based on their review team color. The team can view events by day, week, month, or timeline based on their local time zone, and quickly print for reference, anytime, anywhere.

"Today's proposal teams expect the ease and efficiency that the most up-to-date technology provides," continued Jay. "At Privia, that means being responsive to customer needs by leveraging technology and our experience to deliver a secure environment where proposal teams collaborate and win. Multiple customers asked us for a workspace-specific, browser-only calendar, and I am proud of our team for delivering!"

