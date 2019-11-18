Privia Poised to Transform Proposal Reviews with Smart Phone Interface

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, is ready to rock the proposal review world with their new, browser-based Web Commenting tool. As teleworking continues to trend up, online capture and proposal team and content collaboration is more challenging than ever. With Privia's new Web Commenting tool, on-the-go teams will find it even easier to review, collaborate, and improve proposal quality, anytime, anywhere - including from their Smart Phones and Tablets.

Privia's traditional Commenting tool requires a client-side software installation, which limited access by Mac and mobile device users. Browser-based Web Commenting eliminates the client installation, making real-time collaboration and feedback loops among the team secure and accessible from Windows and MacOS, Chrome and other browsers, and, for the first time, Smart Phones and Tablets. All of the same great collaborative functionality is there, including file agnostic document collaboration, synchronous and asynchronous discussions, and curated commenting for online editing control, as well as some new efficiency-driving features.

"At Privia, we understand the proposal journey," said Jay McConville, Privia President and CEO, "and in today's world of rising telework, that means being mobile. Web Commenting is built to go where you go so you can retain that vital connection with your capture and proposal management team, collaborate on compliance and quality, and stay on schedule."

Based on client feedback and industry innovations, browser-based Web Commenting delivers a modernized user interface for on-the-go access and easier, more intuitive collaboration, plus new efficiency-driving features recommended by the user community. Reviewers can now toggle between different document versions from inside the commenting session. They can also invite reviewers to join them from inside the interface for ad-hoc solution debates or strategy discussions. Notifications for that session can be in Privia or simply by email. For anyone editing the document, comments are still pinned to their location, but now that pin includes a highly visible "teardrop" marker icon. Comments can be color-coded for greater visibility, and scroll assist has been added for easier navigation of long documents.

"If you're like most reviewers," Jay continued, "you're on the road, in airports, at conferences, on client site, all while trying to provide feedback to the proposal team and keep things on schedule. Access is critical, and email just doesn't cut the mustard anymore. With Web Commenting, your next proposal review, bid discussion or strategy debate is in the palm of your hand, wherever you go."

Web Commenting was unveiled to a wide audience of clients and industry professionals last month at Privia's annual Virtual User Conference. Currently in BETA, it is slated for release in early 2020. Large business or small, hosted or on premise, with Web Commenting, Privia organizations are poised for a competitive advantage in 2020.

Learn more about Privia's new Web Commenting at https://www.privia.com/2019-user-conference

See Privia's new Web Commenting in action on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at https://www.privia.com/webinars

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Noridian Health, and Sotera Defense, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their capture and proposal management process – from opportunity, workflow automation, and content reuse to real-time reviews, contract management and business intelligence – while expert services ensure teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout the process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality.

