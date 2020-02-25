Privia Releases Updated Opportunity Import Toolbar for beta.SAM.gov

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, continues to facilitate the effective collaboration of business development and proposal management with the availability of their updated Toolbar "import" integration with the General Services Administration's (GSA) System for Award Management (SAM) or beta.SAM.gov, (formerly FedBizOpps.gov or FBO.gov). The update, fueled by the FedBizOpps decommission, has been developed and tested in parallel with GSA's consolidation of 10 procurement award sites, underway since November of 2019, into the single SAM.gov platform. Although the GSA site is still in beta testing, Privia took the initiative to release the integration to support their 10,000+ users.

With Privia, government contractors identify and import opportunities from Federal Government owned and operated free web sites, such as beta.SAM.gov and FBO.gov, as well as third-party sites, including Deltek's GovWin IQ, and client relationship management (CRM) tools like Salesforce and SugarCRM. Instead of downloading and manual data entry, Privia teams import and centralize opportunity information and materials with the click of a button, and further integrate the process with dynamic Workflow for a smooth transition from opportunity to proposal.

"There was more than a little heartburn around the industry with GSA's consolidation effort," said Mr. Jay McConville, "Some lost data and many were frustrated. At Privia, we know our clients need access to this information, so we released this update even with the new GSA site still in beta. Teams can easily track their opportunities in-house as well as on beta.SAM.gov, and executives can monitor and report on the pipeline details they need to drive decisions and forecasting across their lines of business."

Opportunity Import is a key part of Privia's integrated toolset, which fosters faster bid decisions, more effective review cycles, and ultimately better quality proposals. Instead of emailing out proposal information, such as tasks and review copies, the team visits the centralized information to write, review, comment, and come to consensus real-time.

"Experience shows," continued Mr. McConville, "that many of the delays in proposal development come about as a result of what happens once an RFP drops. By giving teams a fast and easy way to capture and share opportunity and proposal information, teams have anytime, anywhere access to the details and context they need to write to the strategy from the get-go."

(NOTE: The current integration works with beta.SAM.Gov. Privia continues to monitor on-going changes and will release new patches as necessary, including once the "beta" is dropped from the SAM.Gov domain name.)

In addition to the Toolbar, the update includes user interface efficiency improvements, such as Drag 'N Drop web publishing. Clients ready for the update are asked to contact Privia Customer Support.

