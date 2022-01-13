Privileged Access Management Solutions Market to Grow by USD 4.28 Bn| Evolving Opportunities with Broadcom Inc. and Centrify Corp. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Analysis Report by Deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

The PAM solutions market is attributed to the need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts and the increasing frequency of insider threats. However, factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may challenge the growth of the PAM solutions market during the forecast period.

Major Five PAM Solutions Companies and Their Offerings:

Arcon - The company offers privileged access management solutions to manage, monitor, and control the privileged access to avoid data breaches and abuse of sensitive information.

BeyondTrust Corp. - The company offers privileged access management solutions such as privilege password management, endpoint privilege management, cloud privilege protection, among others.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers privileged access management solutions, namely Symantec.

Centrify Corp. - The company offers privileged access management solutions with modern cloud native services that secure hybrid infrastructure and stop the leading cause of breaches and privileged access abuse.

CyberArk Software Ltd. - The company offers privileged access management solutions to defend against attacks, satisfy audit and compliance and enable the digital business.

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

By deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Customization and higher data security offered in the on-premises deployment model are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. Currently, many large enterprises are giving prominence to on-premises PAM solutions, as these solutions receive a high level of protection with their implementation.

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

By geography, North America will dominate the PAM solutions market during the forecast period. The region will account for a 32% share of the market's growth. The US is a key country for the PAM solutions market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. The enforcement of government standards and regulations because of the increasing number of hosted server attacks and cyberattacks will drive the PAM solutions market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arcon, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Devolutions, Iraje Inc., Thycotic Software LLC, Wallix Group SA, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

