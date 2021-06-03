Privo Technologies, Inc. to Present Phase II Data for PRV111 in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma at the Upcoming 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

PEABODY, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies, Inc. ("Privo"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on optimizing state-of-the-art chemotherapies to be "Tough on cancer, Easy on patients", announced today a poster presentation on the safety and efficacy of PRV111 in patients with early-stage Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC). PRV111 is an anticancer topical patch that allows for locoregional treatment.

The poster presentation will be available at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting being held June 4-8, 2021.

Topical cancer treatment developed by Privo Technologies

It can be viewed by registered participants throughout the conference via the ASCO website.

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A phase II study of PRV111 nanoengineered cisplatin patch as a neoadjuvant therapy for early-stage oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC)

Speaker: Nishant Agrawal, M.D.

Poster Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Date and Time: June 4, 2021. Available for on-demand viewing beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 6056

About Privo Technologies, Inc.

Privo Technologies, Inc. (Privo) is a phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal mucosal cancers. Privo is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, north of Boston. Privo's pipeline also consists of PRV211, an intraoperative anticancer topical treatment that will be investigated in a basket study for a wide variety of solid tumors.

For additional information on Privo Technologies, Inc. please visit www.privotechnologies.com.

