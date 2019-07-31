Prix Galien Selects BIOTRONIK's PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent as Award Finalist

Since 1970, the Galien Foundation has recognized and rewarded outstanding achievements in scientific innovation in improving the state of human health. The biomedical and medical technology industries consider this award as one of the highest accolades in the field of biopharmaceutical research. Award winners will be announced during the October 24 Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony in New York City.

"The Prix Galien nomination for PK Papyrus is a recognition of BIOTRONIK's ongoing efforts to develop trusted and innovative technology solutions," said Ryan Walters, President of BIOTRONIK, Inc. "PK Papyrus marks a long overdue advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and further demonstrates BIOTRONIK's commitment to innovation and advancement in the field, offering hospital administrators, physicians and their patients the best in technology for many years to come."

PK Papyrus is 5F* and 6F** guide catheter compatible, and available in 17 sizes, offering the ability to treat perforations in vessels between 2.5 and 5 mm in diameter. It is 58 percent more flexible2 and has a 23 percent smaller crossing profile3 compared to previously available products. For more information about PK Papyrus in the United States, please visit www.pkpapyrus.com.

References

1 Humanitarian Device. Authorized by Federal law for use in the treatment of acute perforations of native coronary arteries and coronary bypass grafts in vessels 2.5 to 5.0 mm in diameter. The effectiveness of this device for this use has not been demonstrated.

2 Compared to Jostent Graftmaster 3.0/16 (BIOTRONIK data on file)

3 Compared to Graftmaster 2.8/16 (BIOTRONIK data on file)

* For 2.5mm-4.0mm

** For 4.5-5.0 mm

About BIOTRONIK

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has been developing trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. BIOTRONIK has US offices in New York City and Lake Oswego, Oregon.

