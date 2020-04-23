Pro Athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings and California Almonds Want You to Upgrade Your Daily Routine

Let's face it – we can all learn a thing or two from the best of the best. According to a recent California Almonds survey that used Ipsos' KnowledgePanel* and surveyed 4,027 adults, more than 8 out of 10 consumers wish they could pick up a good morning habit. Most adults surveyed (88%) admit that they don't even prepare a morning snack to keep them satisfied through the day. Kerri's dedication to meeting her goals, despite any circumstance, forces her to mindfully create healthy habits that we can all replicate and maintain. She relies on naturally nutritious almonds to elevate her energy levels in between drills.

"My body needs natural energy-boosting foods to perform my best during the day and radiate love and joy to my kiddos and my hubby at night," said Kerri. "It's important to make good choices and do the best I can with the things I can control – from my workouts and stretches to the snacks my family and I enjoy together. For me, choosing almonds and almond milk as my go-tos throughout the day help keep me satiated and steady, no matter what my day looks like."

We get it - remembering to pack a snack every day doesn't always happen so easy. According to the same survey, people only stick with new habits for about six months on average. So how do we make our routine fueled and foolproof? Kerri is a strong believer that we become what we're surrounded by. With abundant healthy choices at home and on-the-go, it naturally becomes a habit to snack on nutrient-dense foods. Her signature trail mix is a yummy mix of plant-protein, nutritious vitamins and dietary fiber that keeps her rolling with the crunches: it consists of almonds, tart dried cherries, pitted, dark chocolate chips or carob chips sand dried apple pieces.

Whether you're running a household or working long hours, you may benefit from Kerri's advice on smart snacking, self-care and creating a vision of success:

Kerri's motto is breath, believe, battle. Whether it's a new challenge at the gym or a personal obstacle, if you envision yourself taking the necessary steps to achieve success, then you get even closer to achieving it.

She prepares healthy snacks like her almond-based trail mix with her kids to spend quality time together and teach them the rad energy-boosting benefits of good nutrition. With ideal amounts of protein and fiber her kids naturally gravitate towards better snacks this way.

Kerri is an advocate for generous amounts of self-love and self-care. This means getting a good night's sleep, maintaining your hydration and nutrition throughout the day, and moving your body in ways that are fun and exciting to you.

About Kerri Walsh Jennings

Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings is an American professional beach volleyball player, who competes on the U.S. AVP Tour and internationally on the FIVB World Tour. She is the most decorated beach volleyball player of all time being a three-time gold medalist, and a one-time bronze medalist. Recently Walsh Jennings and husband Casey Jennings co-founded p1440, a new beach volleyball-centric digital media company aimed at bringing more prize money and attention to the sport through live streaming, storytelling, training and tournaments. The media company, p1440, was coined from Walsh Jennings' motto that people should spend all 1,440 minutes of every day with a purpose. She is also a mom to Joey (9), Sundance (8), and Scout (5), who she was pregnant with during the 2012 Olympics in London.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

*About California Almonds Survey

This survey, conducted with financial support from the Almond Board of California between June 26-July 13, 2019, was conducted online using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel and yielded a total sample size of 4,027 adults. Panel members are randomly recruited by probability-based sampling to be representative of the U.S. adult population:

Gender (n= 1,933 males; 2,094 females)

Generation (n= 68 GenZ; 778 Millennials; 1,449 GenX; 1,399 Boomers; 333 Mature)

Those with children <18 years in household (n= 1,568 Yes; 2,448 No)

Almond consumers (weekly+; n=1,224)

