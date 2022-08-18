Pro AV Market to record USD 90.51 Bn growth -- Driven by increased use of digital signage

The global pro AV market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors. These vendors are focused on launching new products and incorporating M&A strategies to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Solutionz Inc announced the acquisition of Total Video Products. Technavio identifies AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc. as major market participants.

Although the increased use of digital signage, rise in popularity of e-learning, and advances in technology will offer immense growth opportunities, increased emphasis on one-on-one learning, high cost and challenge of quantifying ROI, and low replacement cycle will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The pro AV Market is segmented as below:

Type

Products



Services

The products segment generated significant revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment is driven by the proliferation of retail stores and the increasing number of multinational corporations worldwide.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

41% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing investments in digitalizing the educational sector by regional governments. Also, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pro AV Market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Pro AV Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request a Sample PDF Report

Pro AV Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pro AV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro AV market vendors

Pro AV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 90.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

