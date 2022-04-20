Pro AV Market to register a growth of USD 90.51 billion |Increased use of Digital Signage is a key driver | Technavio

Pro AV Market key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 6.57%

Key market segments: Type (products and services) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA)

Pro AV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 90.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pro AV Market trend

Training for pro AV equipment

Established vendors of pro AV equipment can train users on using pro AV equipment. This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. For instance, Seiko Epson Corp . offers a program that helps engineers, operators, and sales personnel develop expertise in Epson's latest AV technology. This is designed to help AV professionals acquire detailed knowledge of Epson's complete range of AV solutions and experience of the arrangement, maintenance, operation, and marketing of these technologies across the pro-AV rental sector.

Training for Pro AV challenge

Increased emphasis on one-on-one learning

One-on-one learning technique is used by many educational institutions across the world. This learning methodology enables students to learn at their own pace. The rising popularity of one-on-one learning programs, along with the rise in popularity of homeschooling , will have a negative impact on the growth of the global pro AV market.

Key market vendor insights

The Pro AV market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

AVI Systems

AVI-SPL LLC

CCS Presentation Systems

Diversified

Ford Audio-Video LLC

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

New Era Technology

Solutionz Inc

Telerent Leasing Corp.

Vistacom Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by type

Products

The products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of retail stores has driven the consumption of digital signage that uses Pro AV displays. The increase in the number of multinational corporations worldwide will drive the demand for Pro AV products and services.





Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 41% of the Pro AV market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major markets for Pro AV market in APAC. The growth of the education sector will drive the Pro AV market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AVI-SPL LLC

CCS Presentation Systems

Diversified

Ford Audio-Video LLC

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

New Era Technology

Solutionz Inc

Telerent Leasing Corp.

Vistacom Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

