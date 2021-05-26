Pro Golfer Chris Clark Joins the Lucyd Eyewear Team as a Sports Brand Ambassador

"I'm thrilled to join Lucyd because of their commitment to improving the vision of people worldwide," said Chris Clark. Tweet this

"We're excited to collaborate with Chris as he embarks upon his journey to the PGA Tour," said Calvin Peters, CMO Lucyd Eyewear. "He's an inspiration not only to minority athletes breaking through inherent barriers within Pro Golf, but to all the up-and-coming talent striving through elite competition with limited resources. At Lucyd, we live a similar dream of upgrading the world's eyewear against the odds, and we know the intense dedication it takes to make it a reality."

Chris will kick off his 2021 season out in the desert for the US Open Qualifier followed by State Open Tournaments before PGA tour qualifying school this fall. You can follow him on Instagram @chrisclark1010.

About Lucyd and Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your eyewear® with advanced ergonomic frames that are easy and fun to wear enhancing awareness to stay safely connected. The Lucyd brand is exclusively licensed to and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or order Lucyd Lyte, please visit https://lucyd.co.

About Chris Clark

Chris began playing golf whenever he was not in the office, logging countless practice hours in the evenings at driving ranges and on the weekends. That passion turned into competing and now more than 10 years later, Chris discovered his ability to compete at the professional level.

