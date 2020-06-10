Pro Golfer Rickie Fowler Announced as Newest Ambassador for Kadenwood, LLC, Consumer Seed-To-Shelf CBD Company

Developed to meet the needs of each consumer, LEVEL SELECT™ CBD Sports Creams, Roll-Ons, and Oil Drops feature a proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum CBD and are available in three levels of intensity, allowing users to select a potency to match their needs. All LEVEL SELECT™ products contain the purest form of CBD oil, without any THC, created through Kadenwood's unique vertically-integrated seed-to-shelf production technologies.

"As an athlete, I'm constantly looking for ways to improve my performance and LEVEL SELECT™ CBD has been an instant game-changer for me," said Fowler. "What sets the brand apart for me is not only its effectiveness, but its strong commitment to quality. I take comfort knowing that former U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona is involved with the company, advising the brand. LEVEL SELECT™ truly makes it easy for consumers to discover the benefits of CBD, with a variety of products and potencies. So, whether I'm on my feet all day at a tournament, sore from a workout, or just recovering from a day of travel, I can find just the right product to help me recover."

The addition of Fowler expands Kadenwood's roster of professional athletes, which includes Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, MLB legend and former LA Dodger Steve Garvey, and gold medalist and basketball hall of famer Ann Meyers Drysdale. He joins them in an ongoing advertising campaign, running nationally across broadcast and digital platforms, highlighting the performance-driven qualities of LEVEL SELECT™.

"Rickie has made a tremendous impact on the world of professional golf and the broader golfing community," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "Rickie is the perfect partner for our brand and a great addition to our team of exceptional athletes who exemplify the versatility of our products. We look forward to seeing the LEVEL SELECT™ logo out on the course with Rickie as he champions the message of quality, performance-based CBD both on tour and in our national advertising campaigns."

Rickie Fowler is routinely one of the top ranked golfers in the world (currently 17th). The five-time PGA Tour winner and four-time Ryder Cup team member has quickly become a young veteran in the conservative sport that's currently seeing a swift adoption of CBD. Since being cleared for use by professional players in 2018, CBD has grown in prominence among the golfing community, with tour members increasingly seeking out CBD products to help treat ailments like inflammation and muscle soreness from years of wear and tear on their bodies.

Designed to lead the way for high-quality personal care CBD products, LEVEL SELECT™ has become a breakthrough player in the market, offering consumers an innovative way to experience Kadenwood's proprietary CBD, which is developed to the highest standards across quality and potency.

LEVEL SELECT™ is available at LevelSelectCBD.com.

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is known to have many therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressive properties.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In Fall 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

SOURCE Kadenwood, LLC

