Pro-Grade AV from Keslow Camera and The Camera Division Slated for Auction

Tiger Group sets August 23 online auction which includes 350 lots of digital cameras, lenses, heads, filters, monitors, transmitters/receivers, memory/readers and gear accessories.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital cameras from Keslow Camera and The Camera Division are among the 350 lots of pro-grade AV equipment, gear and accessories available in an August 23 online auction by Tiger Group.

In addition to 66 digital cameras by Arri, Sony, Red, Canon and Black Magic, the sale includes lenses by the likes of Cooke, Zeiss, Red, and Sony, as well as filters, Teradek transmitters/receivers and various monitors, heads, memory/readers, and other gear accessories.

Tiger Group's August 23 online auction features over 350 lots of pro-grade AV gear and accessories, including a variety of digital cameras and lenses. The excess gear includes monitors from Sony, Panasonic and TV Logic as well as heads by manufacturers such as OConnor, Cartoni and Sachtler.

The timed, online auction closes on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:30 a.m. (PDT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, August 16, at 10:30 a.m. (PDT) at SoldTiger.com. The auction is being conducted in cooperation with Hilco Industrial.

Tiger's LA-based Commercial & Industrial Division has worked for the last five years with Keslow Camera, a leading rental company that operates in eight major North American cities. In addition, Tiger is in its third year working with ongoing client The Camera Division, a premier camera rental house in Southern California.

"Once again, Tiger is excited to be working with Keslow Camera and The Camera Division to sell top-notch gear," noted Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "We are proud of our recurring relationships with both of these rental houses. This is an extremely busy period for the industry and this gear is ready to go to assist in creating wonderful content."

The presence of 10 Arri Alexa Minis in the online auction is noteworthy, Holiday added. "These are highly prized cameras that are heavily used in the industry, and Keslow is among the few rental companies to carry substantial numbers of them," he said. "Since Arri is beginning to release a new model, Keslow has made these 10 Minis available."

Other available digital cameras include:

Arri Amira , Alexa 4:3 and Alexa SXT;

, Alexa 4:3 and Alexa SXT; Sony F55, GH5, FS7, FS7 MKII, A7RI, PMW-EX1 and PMW-EX3

Canon EOS C300 Mark II

Red's One, Ranger Monstro and Monstro VV models; and

Black Magic's Pocket and Micro Cinema models.

For the convenience of buyers, Tiger has moved the gear to a third-party storage warehouse in Chatsworth. Inspections are available by appointment on Monday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PDT).

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/digital-cameras-lenses-filters-gear-accessories/

