Pro-Police Group Makes Major Voter Outreach Effort in Seattle Area

SEATTLE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final two weeks leading up to the August 3rd primary in Washington state, a major effort is being made in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties to influence voters in support of our police officers.

The United Police Fund, a national pro-police organization, will be making hundreds of thousands of voter contacts by phone, text, and email on issues in support of law enforcement and crime prevention, and in opposition to the movement to "Defund the Police."

"Crime, violence, and lawlessness are out of control in Seattle, compounding the economic devastation of the past year. This poses a danger to the entire region," reads one of the emails sent out by the group. "Every day, our brave police officers put their lives on the line to protect us, our families, and our communities. Yet, just when we need our police the most, extremists are promoting an aggressive anti-police movement. This anti-police movement is pressuring elected officials to 'defund the police' – and too many politicians (especially in Seattle) are caving into the pressure. As the August 3rd primary election approaches, now more than ever it is time to stand up in support of our law enforcement officers."

UPF's Voter Awareness Project in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties is part of a national effort that will be replicated in other cities throughout the country this year.

For more information and/or to interview a United Police Fund spokesman, contact Steve Beren at [email protected] or (425) 785-2016.

United Police Fund is a 527 political organization which is engaged in grassroots advocacy on behalf of police officers. UPF aims to counter that pressure and influence elected officials in the interests of public safety and crime prevention.

CONTACT: Steve Beren - (425) 785-2016 – [email protected]

SOURCE United Police Fund