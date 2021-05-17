PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester Acquired by Professional Physical Therapy

Professional PT is honored to have Tim Tyler and his team join our group Tweet this

A graduate of Southern Connecticut State University with a Master's from Long Island University, Tyler is an established pillar within the physical therapy industry, named to the Sports Physical Therapy Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tyler's career spans more than 25 years in athletic training and physical therapy. His work has defined industry standards as a leading author of peer-reviewed journals and as a published contributor to research based on his clinical experience. He is an active member of the APTA, AOSSM, NATA, ICCUS, ASSET and serves on the Editorial Board of The Journal of Sport Rehabilitation as well as The International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy.

Professional Physical Therapy is proud to continue industry development with Tim Tyler. CEO Dan Dourney remarks, "Professional PT is honored to have Tim Tyler and his team join our group. Our combined clinical prowess and reputation is top tier for the New York metropolitan area. Tim's presence is immediately accretive to our brand and we look forward to a vintage partnership."

The newest Professional clinic at 2 Overhill Road, Suite 315 in Scarsdale is now scheduling patients. To learn more and request an appointment, visit us online: https://www.professionalpt.com/office/scarsdale-ny-pt/

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 180 clinics throughout the Northeast.

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy

Related Links

https://www.professionalpt.com/

