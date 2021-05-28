Pro Stylist Uses HASK Haircare to create Emma Stone's Iconic Cruella Look

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Haircare brand HASK and renowned Global Hair Stylist, Nadia Stacey, announces its products are favored on the new Cruella Movie starring Emma Stone.

Emma Stone as Cruella Best Selling 5 in 1 Argan Spray

"The Argan 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray was a key product to use because of all the styling, it worked so well to protect hair from all the hot tools used on set. HASK's Leave-In Sprays are the best – they're lightweight and free of all the nasties, which makes me feel comfortable when using them on my actresses! While filming, I also consistently used HASK's treatment hair masks to deeply condition and repair actors' hair under wigs – I'd even send them home with the product to use as weekly treatments. The nourishing Coconut one is my fave! The Rose Oil and Peach Color Protection hair mask was a big hit for us because the black and white colored hair IS Cruella" says Stacey.

When asked "Which HASK products did you actually use to create Emma Stone's Cruella hairstyle and why?" Stacey says, "To help create Emma Stone's iconic Cruella look, I prepped her hair with the 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray prior to heat styling. Then I applied HASK's Curl Enhancing Mousse and used a diffuser to boost and set the curls. To complete the look, I worked the Curl Defining Cream from root to tip to de-frizz and add shine. Cruel Curls have never looked so good!"

HASK is sold at retailers nationwide and Amazon.com.

For further details please contact: Allison LaGuardia at (203) 220-8410 or email [email protected] or Tyler Suhre at [email protected].

SOURCE HASK