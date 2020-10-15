Pro-Veteran group blasts Biden-Harris as weak on crime and public safety

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new video by the Coalition of American Veterans, part of a get-out-the-vote effort aimed at Veterans, focuses on the key issues of public safety, crime prevention, and support for law enforcement.

Veterans have put their lives on the line to protect the security of the American people, so these issues are important priorities for those who have served this country.

In the video, which can be viewed online at https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/videos/ the voice of the narrator entones:

"Across the nation, there's a wave of looting, rioting, crime, and violence.

"Anarchists in Portland! Criminal gangs in Chicago! Our families and communities are in danger.

"You are for law and order, and you are against defunding the police. But instead of defending the people, Democrats tolerate the looters, surrender to the rioters, and cave in to the criminals."

The video is part of a series of anti-Biden videos produced by the Coalition for American Veterans. The group is working aggressively to maximize voter turnout among Veterans in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, and Georgia..

Between now and Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans is conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, rallies, telephone town hall meetings, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

For more information and/or to interview a Coalition for American Veterans spokesperson, contact Steve Beren at [email protected] or (425) 785-2016.

