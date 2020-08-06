Pro-Veterans Group Produces Powerful Anti-Biden Video

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a major voter outreach in six key swing states, the Coalition for American Veterans has produced a powerful video opposing the presidential candidacy of Joe Biden.

The video will be distributed widely in six crucial swing states, with a "special message for American Veterans." The message of the video – "Joe Biden and the Democrats stand opposed to your beliefs" – hits Biden on gun control, defunding the police, and illegal immigration.