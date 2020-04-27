ProActive Budget Announces Rebrand as Qube Money

"Every digital budgeting system on the market today only tracks after the purchase. There's no power in the past," says Qube Money CEO, Ryan Clark. "Physical cash envelope budgeting is the only method that gets in front of the purchase, which is why it's so effective. Qube Money works in the same way."

The app modernizes the outdated envelope budgeting system of previous generations by digitizing budgets into "qubes." Consumers then set limits for different qube budgets, like groceries, clothing, and entertainment.

A physical Qube Money debit card gives shoppers access to their pre-budgeted qube funds. This unique budgeting app helps consumers avoid overspending. When money in a qube is insufficient, shoppers are empowered to make in-the-moment budgeting choices about a purchase.

"We're re-inventing banking and putting intentionality at the core of it," says co-founder Shane Walker.

The app is engineered to support a variety of budgeting dynamics in the household. Couples can choose Qube Companion Cards to strengthen financial transparency and keep open communication about shared budgets. Qube Money also offers an effective tool for families to track spending across different family members. With the help of Kid Cards, parents and children learn about responsible spending habits together.

Qube Money will be available to qualifying customers in the U.S. To learn more about the innovative app, visit the Qube Money website .

About Qube Money

Qube Money was founded in June 2016 by Ryan Clark to improve Americans' lives by digitizing the cash envelope system. Its mission is to create real spending behavior change for millions of people, lifting them from the paycheck-to-paycheck grind, and eliminating debt, permanently.

