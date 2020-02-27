Proactive Talent Expands Employer Brand Consulting Practice

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactive Talent is proud to announce its newest employer branding lead consultant, Aynn Collins. Collins will act as a lead consultant for Proactive Talent's employer branding services, spearheading the firm's latest engagement with delivery services powerhouse, Postmates.

Employer Brand Lead Consultant, Proactive Talent

Collins has held positions in HR for years working as the Chief People Officer at EzGov and regional recruiting director for Randstad. She eventually fell in love with employer branding, having worked as the employer brand manager for Mom Corps and as the director of the employee experience and employer branding at Mailchimp.

"Mailchimp had something special to offer as an employer," Collins says, "but they didn't have anyone to articulate it." Working closely with senior leadership, Collins built and managed a team of recruiters creating the employee value proposition and employer brand of the company, helping Mailchimp grow from 150 employees to over 1,200, and become the leading marketing automation platform for small businesses worldwide.

Playing a pivotal role in Mailchimp's success, and seeing the business grow into a global leader, Collins left the company in November 2019, looking for a new challenge.

Collins intended to return to a life as an independent contractor. "I'm very picky with who I align my personal brand with," Collins explains, "but after speaking with Will Staney [CEO & Founder], and learning more about Proactive Talent through their website and case studies, I realized this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

"Partnering with Proactive Talent allows me to focus on what I'm good at, creating great narratives for companies. Building an EVP, coupled with Proactive Talent's content development and recruitment marketing services, creates a truly full, well-rounded employer branding service."

When not improving companies' employer brands, Collins can be found gardening, traveling the world, and volunteering at Piedmont Park Conservancy in Atlanta, a nonprofit organization, which raises over $3 million dollars annually to preserve and enhance the park.

Collins isn't the only new addition to Proactive Talent. She is joined by Jason Hopkins, Lead Consultant, working on both employer brand and recruiting optimization projects for clients. Hopkins is a swiss army knife of recruiting leadership experience having helped build Rackspace's employer brand before leading recruiting for over four years at the health care and hospital network, Emerus Holdings.

Proactive Talent also welcomes back Grace Chiu who was one of the firm's first employer brand consultants for over two years working on client projects such as GE, GoDaddy, and Realtor.com before spending the last two years as an Internal Communications Manager at Box in San Francisco. She rejoins Proactive Talent as a Lead Consultant on several client engagements, including Postmates.

These additions to Proactive Talent are indicative of the firm's growth and growing position as an employer brand leader. In the past year, the firm tripled its full-time staff and has grown 2x on average year over year during the last three years.

Media Contact:

Mikaela Berman

Phone: 855.706.8568

Email: martketing@proactivetalent.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Proactive Talent Website

Proactive Talent Blog

SOURCE Proactive Talent

Related Links

http://www.proactivetalent.com/

