Probate Process Made Simple, Easy And Affordable With EZ-Probate

Launched in 2016, EZ-Probate has probated more than 1,200 cases, and saved customers a total of more than $9M in unnecessary legal fees. EZ-Probate developed a solution that applies automation and user-friendly instructions for the probate process, allowing customers for the first time to effectively and inexpensively avoid probate independently.

"Our mission is to empower customers to probate an estate without an attorney and spend zero dollars in legal fees," says Batres. "Until EZ-Probate, there wasn't an alternative to using an attorney to manage the probate process. We discovered that the process can be automated and simplified, but more than that, it alleviates an incredible amount of stress and anxiety in an already overwhelming situation. That, to us, is the biggest benefit we can offer customers."

Probate is one of the more unavoidable processes among us today. In 2019, there were 1.5 million full probate cases nationwide. With more unexpected deaths due to COVID-19 and the approximate 73 million Baby Boomers now entering their late 70s, the number of people that will be forced to deal with managing an estate and probate will inevitably increase. Moreover, the primary executors or administrators for Baby Boomers is the Gen X or Millennial generation, two groups that are accustomed to doing all-things-digital at their convenience.

For Terri of Modesto, Calif., she discovered EZ-Probate after speaking to probate attorneys that were giving her estimates of $5-8k for probate services, even citing a fee of $1k just for an initial consultation.

"EZ-Probate has been there for me," she says. "They guided me through the options, and because I'm on disability, they got me all of the paperwork I needed and found programs that waived court fees that I never would have known about. As the only one left in my family after my dad passed away in April, I am very grateful for their wonderful service and support, and for saving me thousands of dollars."

In addition to probate services, EZ-Probate also provides estate planning support, and the demand for automated, easy-to-use services for these situations is palpable. EZ-Probate currently gets about 26,000 unique website visits per month, more than 11,000 new conversations through their website chat, and signs up an average 300 new customers every month.

EZ-Probate's streamlined, automated, online document management process helps customers avoid reliance on an attorney and is available for a straightforward, one-time fee. For more information, education on the probate process, and to review customers testimonials, please visit www.ez-probate.com

About EZ-Probate

