Probiotic cosmetic products market size to grow by USD 560.72 million, Growth opportunities led by Arbonne International LLC and BeBe and Bella LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic cosmetic products market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. The vendors in the personal care products market are focusing on differentiating their products by adding probiotic ingredients to their products. With consumers willing to pay for premium cosmetic products, the competition among vendors is primarily based on product line extensions and innovative offerings. The growing threat of the unorganized sector through online and offline distribution channels is expected to remain a key challenge for manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2023-2027

The probiotic cosmetic products market size is forecasted to grow by USD 560.72 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Probiotic cosmetic products market 2023-2027: Scope

The probiotic cosmetic products market report covers the following areas:

Probiotic cosmetic products market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Skincare - The skin care segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Currently, multifunctional skincare products have a high demand in the market. Customers demand products that need less time to function and provide effective results for different skin concerns such as skin brightening, acne, blemishes, wrinkles, and fine lines. Hence, vendors focus on offering products that meet customer requirements. Health-conscious customers demand natural and organic skincare products that are composed of fewer synthetic chemicals and do not cause adverse health effects, such as skin allergies, skin irritation, and skin cancer. Therefore, these factors will boost segment growth during the forecast period.



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America - North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is the largest market for these products in the global market. the factors that are responsible for this are as rising demand for innovative beauty products, an increase in demand for natural and organic beauty products, and the rising popularity of multifunctional products are driving the market in North America . The demand for probiotic cosmetics to treat fine lines, wrinkles, and acne is the highest. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key countries for probiotic cosmetic products in North America .

- is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. is the largest market for these products in the global market. the factors that are responsible for this are as rising demand for innovative beauty products, an increase in demand for natural and organic beauty products, and the rising popularity of multifunctional products are driving the market in . The demand for probiotic cosmetics to treat fine lines, wrinkles, and acne is the highest. The US, Canada, and are the key countries for probiotic cosmetic products in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Probiotic cosmetic products market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Arbonne International LLC, BeBe and Bella LLC, Dakota BioTech, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Esse Skincare, Freeman Beauty LLC, Gallinee Ltd., Glowbiotics Inc., Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Memebox Corp., Nayelle, Rodial Ltd., Siani Probiotic Body Care, The Body Deli Inc., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and LOreal SA are among some of the major market participants.

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic cosmetic products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotic cosmetic products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotic cosmetic products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the probiotic cosmetic products market, vendors

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 560.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arbonne International LLC, BeBe and Bella LLC, Dakota BioTech, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Esse Skincare, Freeman Beauty LLC, Gallinee Ltd., Glowbiotics Inc., Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Memebox Corp., Nayelle, Rodial Ltd., Siani Probiotic Body Care, The Body Deli Inc., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and LOreal SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

