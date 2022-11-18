Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Size to Grow by USD 1.50 Billion, Rising Awareness of Benefits of Probiotic Supplements to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic dietary supplements market size is expected to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a Free Sample Report.

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Market Drivers

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026

The rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements is expected to drive the market. Probiotic supplements promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria. In addition, the consumption of probiotic supplements helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract. These supplements also help with nutrient absorption and bowel movements. Hence, the demand for probiotic products is expected to increase significantly over the next five years owing to these health benefits, which, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Nutritional Supplements: The nutritional supplements segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Nutritional supplements include minerals, vitamins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition products, and others. They help boost the nutritional content of the diet and assist in digestion, which is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Specialty Nutrients



Food and Beverages



Infant Formula

Geography

North America : North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the health benefits, convenience, and easy availability of different variants of probiotic dietary supplements. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . The US is the key country for the probiotic dietary supplements market in North America .

: will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the health benefits, convenience, and easy availability of different variants of probiotic dietary supplements. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in , , and the and . The US is the key country for the probiotic dietary supplements market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Scope

The probiotic dietary supplements market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the probiotic dietary supplements market, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., glacbiotech Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., NutraScience Labs, Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ResBiotic, Unique Biotech Ltd., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Winclove BV, and Pharmacare Laboratories Australia.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic dietary supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotic dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic dietary supplements market vendors

Related Reports

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada by Type and Disease Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases is driving the market growth. Due to urbanization and consumerism, there has been a significant shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the last two decades. Moreover, the sedentary lifestyle and an absence of a balanced diet have increased the incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as stroke, heart disease, and others.

Global Probiotics Market by Product, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The health benefits of probiotics are driving the global probiotics market growth. Probiotics prevent the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract. These products are also beneficial for animal health.

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., glacbiotech Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., NutraScience Labs, Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ResBiotic, Unique Biotech Ltd., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Winclove BV, and Pharmacare Laboratories Australia Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Nutritional supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Nutritional supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Specialty nutrients - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Specialty nutrients - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Specialty nutrients - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Specialty nutrients - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Specialty nutrients - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Infant formula - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Infant formula - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 101: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 BioGaia AB

Exhibit 105: BioGaia AB - Overview



Exhibit 106: BioGaia AB - Business segments



Exhibit 107: BioGaia AB - Key news



Exhibit 108: BioGaia AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: BioGaia AB - Segment focus

10.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 110: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 111: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 113: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 115: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 119: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 122: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.9 Lallemand Inc.

Exhibit 124: Lallemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Lallemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Lallemand Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Probi AB

Exhibit 127: Probi AB - Overview



Exhibit 128: Probi AB - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Probi AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Probi AB - Segment focus

10.11 Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

Exhibit 131: Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Winclove BV

Exhibit 134: Winclove BV - Overview



Exhibit 135: Winclove BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Winclove BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio