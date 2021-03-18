Probiotic Skincare Innovator GLOWBIOTICS Launches Probiotic Anti-Pollution + Firming Treatment

GLOWBIOTICS new Probiotic Anti-Pollution + Firming Treatment is formulated with an exclusive Anti-Pollution Complex to help shelter the skin against environmental toxins. Natural lipids, fatty acids and Bakuchiol help to improve the appearance of lax skin, giving an instant tightening effect that increases with each use.

"We've seen a big shift in the way customers use skincare. They're wanting to simplify their routines to save time, money and waste," says Dawn Clifford, GLOWBIOTICS Director of Education. "We feel it's important to create products that are multi-functional. This product essentially does the job of 3."

Key Ingredients:

Anti-Pollution Complex with MITOKYNL® (Pichia Heedii) - Pichia Heedii is a natural active ingredient rich in glucomannans that creates an effective barrier and regulates the two major biological pathways of the pollutant stress response in the skin.

Skin Tightening & Protection Complex with FILMEXEL® - Creates a thin, web-like matrix on the skin's surface to protect the skin from harmful exogenous agents. Firming agent - tensor effect is instantly visible, with proven smoothing and anti-wrinkle efficacy.

Infrared Anti-Aging Complex (Polygonum Aviculare Extract (Knotgrass), Glycerin) - Reduces infrared-induced aging and thermal aging by inhibiting Cathepsin G enzyme thus reducing sun induced MMP production. Fights Infra'Aging™ and protects fibers of papillary and reticular dermis. Enhances skin firmness and elasticity, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

About GLOWBIOTICS

GLOWBIOTICS harnesses the power of immune boosting probiotics that work in concert with targeted bioactives to support cellular regeneration without irritation. GLOWBIOTICS is formulated for all skin types, and without any known phthalates, sulfates, dyes, parabens and mineral oil. For more information, visit www.glowbiotics.com

