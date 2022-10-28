Probiotic Supplements Market Size in Canada to Grow by USD 59.76 Mn, Bacteria to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic supplements market size in Canada is expected to grow by USD 59.76 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases. However, the stringent government regulations and guidelines can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Scope

The probiotic supplements market in Canada report covers the following areas:

Probiotic Supplements Market size in Canada

Probiotic Supplements Market trends in Canada

Probiotic Supplements Market industry analysis in Canada

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Segmentation

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada is segmented as below:

Type

Bacteria



Yeast

The demand for probiotic bacteria supplements in Canada has increased due to the increased consumption of dietary supplements, including probiotic bacteria. In addition, factors such as banning the use of antibiotics in animal feed have led to an increase in the consumption of probiotic bacteria supplements in Canada. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diarrhea and intestinal diseases is expected to drive the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada during the forecast period.

Disease Type

Gastrointestinal diseases



Infectious diseases



Others

The benefits of taking probiotic supplements for GI diseases are many including - It fights inflammation and slows down the growth of harmful bacteria. It boosts the immune system and controls bowel movement speed. Therefore, the increased usage of probiotic supplements for the treatment of various GI diseases is expected to drive the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada during the forecast period.

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada, including American Biologics LLC, Biena Inc., BioGaia AB, Biotix Care, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOVA Essentials Inc., Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RENEW LIFE, and The Procter and Gamble Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

American Biologics LLC - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Bio Bifidus plus for healthy digestive, immune, and mood functions.

- The company offers probiotic supplements such as Bio Bifidus plus for healthy digestive, immune, and mood functions. BioGaia AB - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Protectis which is a food supplement.

- The company offers probiotic supplements such as Protectis which is a food supplement. Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers a probiotic supplement named Pro-B Probiotic, under the brand name RepHresh.

- The company offers a probiotic supplement named Pro-B Probiotic, under the brand name RepHresh. Kerry Group Plc - The company offers high-quality, premium probiotic products under the brand name Bio K Plus.

- The company offers high-quality, premium probiotic products under the brand name Bio K Plus. Kirkman Group - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Bifido Complex, Lacto and Bifido 8 Strain Probiotic Capsule and Saccharomyces Boulardii.

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the probiotic supplements market in Canada growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the probiotic supplements market in Canada size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canadian vendors

Probiotic Supplements Market In Canada Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 59.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Biologics LLC, Biena Inc., BioGaia AB, Biotix Care, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOVA Essentials Inc., Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RENEW LIFE, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Disease Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Canada : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Canada : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Bacteria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bacteria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Bacteria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Bacteria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bacteria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Yeast - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Yeast - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Yeast - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Yeast - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Yeast - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Disease Type

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Disease Type



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Disease Type

6.3 Gastrointestinal diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Gastrointestinal diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Gastrointestinal diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Gastrointestinal diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Gastrointestinal diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Disease Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Disease Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Biologics LLC

Exhibit 59: American Biologics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 60: American Biologics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 61: American Biologics LLC - Key offerings

10.4 BioGaia AB

Exhibit 62: BioGaia AB - Overview



Exhibit 63: BioGaia AB - Business segments



Exhibit 64: BioGaia AB - Key news



Exhibit 65: BioGaia AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: BioGaia AB - Segment focus

10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 67: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 73: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Kerry Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 75: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Kirkman Group

Exhibit 77: Kirkman Group - Overview



Exhibit 78: Kirkman Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Kirkman Group - Key offerings

10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 80: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 81: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 83: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.9 Lallemand Inc.

Exhibit 85: Lallemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Lallemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Lallemand Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 NOVA Essentials Inc.

Exhibit 91: NOVA Essentials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: NOVA Essentials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: NOVA Essentials Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Probi AB

Exhibit 94: Probi AB - Overview



Exhibit 95: Probi AB - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Probi AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Probi AB - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

