Probiotics for Women Containing Acidophilus Lactobacillus Probiotic May Aid Weight Loss

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMLOX, a noted nutritional supplement brand, has recently highlighted the potential role of Acidophilus lactobacillus bacteria in assisting weight loss. This supplement and vitamin brand has recently launched its new product, Probiotics for Women, containing Lactobacillus acidophilus (La-14), Lactobacillus paracasei (Lpc-37), Lactobacillus plantarum (Lp-115), Bifidobacterium lactis (Bl-04) and Fructooligosaccharides (FOS). Other noteworthy ingredients include cellulose (vegetable capsule), rice maltodextrin, L-Leucine, and Polysaccharides complex.

probiotic health supplement

More about VMLOX probiotic health supplement for women can be found at https://www.amazon.com/Probiotics-Women-Supplements-Lactobacillus-Acidophilus/dp/B08B4XHNPM .

L. acidophilus is a probiotic bacteria that naturally occur in the human gut and other parts of the body. This bacteria helps the digestive system break down sugars, such as lactose, into lactic acid. Probiotics are beneficial strains of live yeast and bacteria. Studies indicate that consuming probiotics, such as L. acidophilus, can help support digestion and offer many other health benefits, including weight loss.

The company points to a 2018 review study published in the journal, Nutrients. The study suggested a link between the types of microbiota in the gut and weight control. Beneficial strains include the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genera and Akkermansia muciniphila. However, the benefits may be strain-specific; only some of the species included in the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genera may be effective. The researchers concluded that more study is needed but that the results gleaned so far have been positive.

The Acidophilus lactobacillus probiotic from VMLOX contains a proprietary blend of diverse bacterial strains capable of assisting digestion, assisting gut flora, promoting healthy weight loss, and boosting immunity. To protect the probiotics from the stomach's harsh gastric acids, the supplement is equipped with its proprietary dual-layer acid protection system, MAKTrek. The supplement also includes a marine polysaccharides complex derived from seaweed extract that acts as an extra built-in protection against harsh digestive acids.

VMLOX also informs that its probiotic supplement includes prebiotics to amplify the effects by ensuring optimal absorption by the intestines. It also contains a unique prebiotic that stimulates the production of beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract that generates essential nutrients. This may help fight against infection, diarrhea, and other digestive problems such as leaky gut syndrome.

The supplement is manufactured in a USA-registered facility and contains 60 capsules per pack. VMLOX follows stringent quality standards for all its products, and its Acidophilus lactobacillus probiotic supplement is an all-natural formula encased in vegan-friendly capsules. The product is entirely non-GMO, allergen-free and gluten-free. To ensure the best results, the manufacturer recommends taking one capsule during the day and at night. This weight management probiotic supplement is shelf-stable and requires no refrigeration.

To find out more about VMLOX and its product line, including its acidophilus probiotic supplement , please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name: Zeeshan Jalil

Contact Phone: +4916097982660

Contact Email: [email protected]

About VMLOX

The hard economic conditions of the world have caused rising demand for Immaculate healthcare services. The increased awareness of the SELF CARE concept has pushed us to create a company, VMLOX Nutrition. Founded and run by pharmacists and scientists.

SOURCE VMLOX Nutrition