Probiotics Global Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020, Featuring Leading Players AMUL, Attune Foods, Seven Seas Ltd. and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The probiotics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$27.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.7 Billion by the year 2025, Bacteria will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$960.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$833 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bacteria will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods

Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food Products Gain Momentum

Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Food & Drinks

Global Market Outlook

Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Probiotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AMUL (India)

Attune Foods, LLC (USA)

Bifodan A/S (Denmark)

Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark)

BioGaia AB (Sweden)

Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

China-Biotics Inc. (China)

Chobani, LLC (USA)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria)

Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (USA)

Groupe Danone SA (France)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Garden of Life LLC (USA)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA)

Institut Rosell-Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Natren, Inc. (USA)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Probi AB (Sweden)

Renew Life Formulas, Inc. (USA)

Seven Seas Ltd. (UK)

Valio Ltd. (Finland)

Winclove Probiotics B.V. (Netherlands)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 108





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/431178

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

