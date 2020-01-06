Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for probiotics, which are used globally in various applications, food and beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed.The market is broken down by genus, application, end use and region.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each genus, application, end use and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional market for probiotics.It explains the main market drivers of the global probiotics market, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the probiotics market.



It also includes a special focus on the growing adoption of probiotics in the cosmetics industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the probiotics industry, globally.

Report Includes:

- 99 data tables

- A descriptive study of the global market for probiotics with a quantitative and qualitative approach

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Information pertaining to underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with key factors such as current trends, regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic factors that can influence the market

- Emphasis on importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and government regulatory requirements

- Vendor landscape of the market leading companies offering probiotic-enhanced products designed for humans and animals in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed industries

- Patents evaluation and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics

- Detailed profiles of leading manufacturers and suppliers of probiotic foods, including Chr. Hansen Inc., Danone Inc., Nestle Inc., Probi AB Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.



Summary

Probiotics are termed friendly bacteria because these products are consumed to balance gut flora. Demand for probiotics has increased over the years due to growing awareness of the benefits of healthy bacteria for both humans and animals, and increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, worldwide.



Probiotics are often consumed in the form of food and beverages to ensure bacterial balance in the body.They are also consumed via dietary supplements for the prevention of diarrhea, constipation and other infections, which is the main reason for the increased use in some regions.



In addition, probiotics are used in animal feed to boost overall health and productivity of animals.Probiotics are used in feed for poultry, cattle, swine and pets.



The growing use of probiotics in animal feed is driven by the growing focus on improving the quality of animal bi-products, worldwide.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The global probiotics market is expected to reach over $69.0 billion by 2024, up from just over $45.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 and 2024. The dietary supplements application segment of the global probiotics market is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years. The market demand is primarily driven by growing awareness of health and fitness across the world and the increasing prominence of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical sector.



A comprehensive study of the various species and applications of probiotics is critical to understand the crucial role of probiotics for health in humans and animals.



