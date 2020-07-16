Procare Introduces Integrated Payroll Solution Designed for Child Care Centers

DENVER, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Administering payroll can be a cumbersome task, particularly for child care businesses wanting to focus their time on the children in their care. To help automate and simplify the payroll process for child care providers, Procare Solutions, the leader in child care management software for more than 30 years, has partnered with Gusto, the people platform that enables small businesses to pay, insure, onboard and support their teams, to offer a fully integrated payroll platform to Procare customers.

"Not only is it a tedious task for child care businesses to manually track payroll, but it also can result in errors that can lead to hefty fines from the IRS," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "By integrating Gusto's payroll solution into our Procare Connect platform, our customers will not only save a significant amount of time preparing payroll, but also have complete confidence in its accuracy."

"Gusto simplifies the complexities of running a small business for more than 100,000 companies across the U.S.," said Somrat Niyogi, Gusto's Head of Business Development. "COVID has forced many educational services to develop completely new teaching programs for children in remote settings, leaving them with less time to manage difficult administrative tasks. Procare and Gusto are connecting critical aspects for running a child care center that will save time on manual and administrative processes, so more time and resources can be devoted to helping students continue to learn."

The seamless integration between Gusto and Procare enables Procare Connect customers to synchronize time sheet data with Gusto's payroll management system.

Procare Connect customers can save time by using Gusto's automated calculation, payment, and filing of federal, state and local payroll taxes, as well as W-2s, 1099s and new hire forms.

Child care centers that use Procare Connect can leverage Gusto to administer their payroll benefits and add-on services all in one place – making it easier to manage 401(k), workers' comp and HR needs.

The Procare-Gusto integration allows customers to process payroll for an unlimited number of employees in all 50 states, as well as facilitates direct deposit.

Gusto syncs with Quickbooks, Xero and Freshbooks, helping streamline accounting operations.

