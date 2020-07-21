Procare Offers Expanded Background Check Service

DENVER, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A critical element to a child care center's success is its ability to hire staff who provide an educational and nurturing environment for the children in their care. To help child care businesses ensure the quality of their staff while mitigating risk, Procare Solutions, the leader in child care management software for more than 30 years, has teamed up with Checkr, the leading technology company in the background check industry, to deliver an enhanced background check solution to Procare customers.

"A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office acknowledges that many criminal records in the FBI's fingerprint system have incomplete information, which means child care centers may not be getting the full picture of their new hires' history," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "Procare's integration with Checkr lets our customers easily automate the initiation, review and adjudication of background checks within the Procare software platform, helping centers grow their talent pools with confidence."

"Having accurate, up-to-date and complete information on your candidates is critical to making successful hiring decisions," said Sohee Lacey, Senior Director of Revenue Partnerships at Checkr. "Procare customers can now leverage Checkr background screenings in their existing workflow – increasing productivity and improving process efficiency. Checkr's technology helps Procare customers make safe and informed hiring decisions while reducing bias in the hiring process."

Using fingerprinting alone as the only screening method for new and current employees can miss important information that appears on a more thorough background check. The Procare and Checkr partnership helps child care businesses:

Easily stay on top of background checks for current and future employees to keep child care businesses secure



Put parents' minds at ease with quick, accurate and enhanced background checks



Spend less time manually reviewing background check results with easy-to-read and clear statuses, updated automatically inside the Procare system

Checkr leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to ensure maximum speed, accuracy and scale of background checks, so child care centers can quickly deploy and maintain talent with greater trust and compliance.

Checkr background check services are available for customers who use the Procare Connect software platform.

NOTE: Checkr's background check screening provides enhanced and holistic views of an individual's criminal history; however child care centers, preschools, daycares and before and after school programs are often required to do additional screening beyond standard employment screenings. It is recommended these child care businesses review the federal and state requirements to make sure they are in compliance with the appropriate regulations.

