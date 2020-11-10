Procede Software Announces the Next Release of its Dealer Management System, Excede v10.1

The development process for Excede v10.1 followed a strategic approach where Procede Software analyzed and streamlined workflows for important, high-transaction processes across Parts, Service, Accounting and other key areas of the dealership. Using this methodology, Procede Software identified powerful enhancements and features that result in increased productivity for its customers.

"Building from the foundation we set with the release of Excede v10.0 last year, this latest release demonstrates our strategic focus on the user experience," said Eric Fortin, Vice President of Product for Procede Software. "We have prioritized continuous improvements through high-transaction workflows and identified enhancements and features that have now made the system even more powerful."

The development process is augmented by collaboration with Procede Software customers through the Procede Software Insider Program. Started in 2013, the Insider Program utilizes the knowledge and expertise of over 100 subject matter experts (SMEs) that work in dealerships of all sizes, spanning across all commercial vehicle manufacturers.

"With the Insider Program, we've created a proactive, engaged role for our customers within our software development process," said Eric Liddell, the Director of Product Architecture for Procede Software. "Both new and existing customers participate and are instrumental in helping to define and enhance the dealer management system." Liddell continues, "And Insiders actively participate because they know their involvement directly impacts the dealership's own success."

Dealerships throughout the United States and Canada have come to rely on the Excede DMS to create millions of transactions every day in their businesses. With Excede v10.1, the underlying architecture continues to focus on faster performance, improved reliability and increased data security, resulting in the continued confidence and peace of mind that Procede Software customers have come to expect.

"While we advance the Excede platform, we continue to maintain a vigilant focus on system performance and data security," said Robert Stockfleth, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Procede Software. "Staying focused on these areas means that we are moving the user experience forward without sacrificing platform performance."

With the release of v10.1 and moving forward, Procede Software says that their shift to an agile release model will provide faster, more impactful releases in the future. The company says that on average over 85% of their customer base actively upgrades to a current version of Excede when released and enjoy immediate benefits from the enhancements and features that are designed to improve the dealership's performance.

About Procede Software:

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.



