Procede Software Announces the Release of Excede Analytics

Excede KPIs and Metrics – A suite of powerful and responsive reporting dashboards designed to help dealerships easily measure performance against industry-standard key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics.

Standard Reports – Over 125 comprehensive reports related to each department in a dealership, from Accounting to Parts, Service, Vehicle Sales, Lease-Rental, and more.

– Over 125 comprehensive reports related to each department in a dealership, from Accounting to Parts, Service, Vehicle Sales, Lease-Rental, and more. ATD Academy Reports – A custom-designed reporting suite which allows dealers attending the ATD Academy to access and analyze their own real-time data, providing a deeper educational experience.

The comprehensive toolset provides industry-standard metrics that allow dealerships to see areas in which they can increase efficiencies. Users drill down to view supporting detail about each aggregate metric, empowering dealership personnel to quickly and easily find the information that they need. What's more, Excede Analytics offers a high level of security, all while leveraging Excede's powerful and stable Microsoft® SQL Server® database.

"Providing dealers of all different sizes the tools they need to succeed has always been our utmost priority," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "With Excede Analytics, we are rounding out a powerful set of tools that provide dealerships unprecedented visibility into their operational performance and deliver even more power and confidence when making decisions."

At the forefront of Excede Analytics are the newly released Excede KPIs and Metrics, which give dealership customers 24/7 access to powerful reporting dashboards that combine financial and operational metrics for real-time, fact-based decision making. The dynamic features and functionality of Excede KPIs and Metrics are embedded within Excede itself for seamless access during day-to-day operations and are also viewable from any internet-connected device– keeping dealership personnel informed wherever their work takes them. From a Service Manager looking to maximize their effective labor rate to an Executive wanting to evaluate net margin, Excede KPIs and Metrics help optimize dealership operations and drive performance.

"We've worked closely with Procede Software on the development and testing of Excede KPIs and Metrics because we believe that our business has to be more data-driven to remain competitive," said Dustin Petersen, CFO of Harrison Truck Centers. "Our dealership needs to have access to the right metrics at the right time, and Excede KPIs and Metrics gives us the insight and data integrity we need to make critical business decisions for our dealership."

Procede Software says that the Excede Analytics toolset represents the next generation of their business intelligence solution and was built on years of market knowledge in collaboration with top industry experts. For more information about Excede Analytics and to learn how your dealership can benefit from this solution, please contact Procede Software at sales@procedesoftware.com or (858) 450-4810.

Procede Software will be demonstrating Excede Analytics at the 2020 ATD Show in Las Vegas February 14-17, 2020 in Booth 314.

About Procede Software



Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integrations with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Visit https://www.procedesoftware.com/ or contact Procede Software at (858) 450-4800 to learn more.

Procede Software Media Contact:

Isabel Bender

Procede Software Marketing Specialist

ibender@procedesoftware.com

(858) 450-4800

SOURCE Procede Software

