Procede Software Names Deanna Cocco Chief Customer Officer

"Deanna is a proven industry leader, who is not only passionate about innovation, but throughout her career has put a consistent focus on delivering exceptional service to our customers," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "We congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion."

In her new role, Cocco will develop and deploy an integrated customer success strategy with oversight of Implementation, Training, Support, Customer Success, and Professional Services. Building on an existing 98% customer retention rate, she will ensure continued excellence throughout all stages of the customer experience, while continuing to refine and improve customers' success.

"Procede Software is taking our commitment to Customer Success to the next level," said Deanna Cocco, Chief Customer Officer at Procede Software. "Our focus is to gain comprehensive customer insights across all areas of our delivery models and processes to better align internally, while continuing to deliver more value with the greatest customer impact."

By creating key performance metrics within each of the departments Cocco oversees, the company says they will be better poised to measure customer satisfaction, capture customer behavior, and develop cross-department recommendations to improve overall customer experience. Several of their clients have been quick to notice Procede Software's continued focus on customer success, including Floyd's Truck Group, who has been on the company's Excede dealer management system for over five years.

"Since we chose Procede Software as our DMS provider, we have not only gained efficiencies in our business, but also a trusted partner that cares about our success," said Scott Schaible, Controller at Floyd's Truck Group. "Deanna's promotion into this new role demonstrates this continued dedication to meet their customers' needs while scaling their business."

Additionally, the company states Cocco's promotion will serve as the launching pad for even greater customer-oriented initiatives to come and pave the way for more inter and cross-department resource optimization. Procede Software adds that strategic alignment between company departments will increase internal transparency, and in turn, benefit customers by delivering quicker resolutions to their challenges.

As Procede Software continues to implement new customers, the company says they will take a holistic approach to providing an incredible customer experience across all departments, from engaging with their sales team through implementation, training, education, support and beyond.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Visit https://www.procedesoftware.com/ or contact Procede Software at (858) 450-4800 to learn more.

Procede Software Media Contact:

Isabel Bender

Procede Software Marketing Specialist

ibender@procedesoftware.com

(858) 450-4800

SOURCE Procede Software

