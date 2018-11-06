Proceeds from Rob Scheer's Memoir to Benefit Youth in Foster Care

"It's an honor to be able to share my story when so many youth experiencing the foster care system who do not have that privilege," Scheer said. "I am humbled by the warm reception this book has received and thrilled to leverage this opportunity to further our work with Comfort Cases."

Scheer's memoir tells the inspiring story of his experience entering foster care at age 12 and his harrowing journey of survival, resilience and determination. The book shares the life experiences that led him and his husband to adopt their four children from the system, and sparked a determination to rebuild a broken system.

Both a timely call to action and a courageous, candid account of life in the foster care system, A Forever Family ultimately leaves you with one message: one person can make a difference.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rob Scheer is the founder of Comfort Cases and an outspoken advocate for youth in foster care. His interview with Upworthy went viral in February 2017 garnering more than 100 million shares, and he was later featured on Ellen and The Today Show, among others.

ABOUT COMFORT CASES

Comfort Cases was established in October 2013 with the mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Learn more at www.comfortcases.org

