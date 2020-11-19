Proceeds from Subaru Vehicles can Benefit Make-A-Wish® for Tenth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today through Jan. 4, 2021, Subaru of America, Inc. will give consumers the opportunity to bring joy to children when they need it most by electing to donate to Make-A-Wish® after purchasing or leasing a new Subaru vehicle.

As part of the thirteenth Subaru Share the Love® Event, between Nov. 19, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish.

"This year will mark a full decade of Subaru and their customers bringing experiences of joy to children when they need it most," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Every day of waiting for a wish is one too many for a child fighting a critical illness, and we are grateful for the opportunity to again invite Subaru customers to join us this holiday season in making wishes come true."

Since becoming a national charity partner beneficiary in 2011, Make-A-Wish has received a total of more than $23 million in donations through the Subaru Share the Love Event. These funds have allowed more than 2,500 children nationwide to replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy due to the powerful impact of a wish come true.

"For the tenth consecutive year, Subaru is proud to continue supporting Make-A-Wish as a national charity recipient of our annual Share the Love Event," said Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America. "At Subaru, we are passionate about positively impacting local communities nationwide, and the Make-A-Wish mission of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses allows us to bring that passion to life."

Through the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish received a $3.6 million donation – the largest amount Subaru and its retailers have generated for Make-A-Wish to-date. Local retailers could also select either one or two local hometown charities where customers could direct their support. In 2019, many Subaru retailers chose their local Make-A-Wish chapter, generating more than $794,000 in locally driven donations to grant wishes in their community.

This year, 30 Subaru retailer locations have chosen 24 Make-A-Wish chapters as hometown charities, to which customers will be able to direct their support. To learn if your local Subaru retailer selected your local Make-A-Wish chapter, visit your local retailer or Subaru.com/share. To join Subaru and others in giving renewed hope and joy this season, visit wish.org/Subaru.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980. Since then, Make-A-Wish has become the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. In total, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 330,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,800 wishes in 2019 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America and the 40th anniversary, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Foundation of America

Related Links

http://www.wish.org

