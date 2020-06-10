ProCell Surgical Inc. Announces the Launch of a New Proprietary Device for Blood Conservation During Surgery

BOSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCell Surgical Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of ProCell™, a proprietary, first-to-market medical device designed to effectively automate the manual and outdated activity of surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT).

ProCell™ replaces an outdated, manual activity with an automated, more efficient blood collection process. Hand-wringing has several drawbacks, such as loss of blood from splatter and residual blood remaining on surgical gloves. It is also time-consuming, inefficient, and widely variable depending on a person's strength, technique, and stamina.

ProCell's unique patented design enhances a hospital's surgical blood conservation efforts by utilizing an operating room's standard vacuum suction to apply a sustained compressive force that effectively extracts blood from surgical sponges. The recovered blood is then sent to the cell saver equipment via its own suction tubing where it is processed before being reinfused into the patient during that same surgical procedure.

IAT is used routinely in the operating room and has been shown to reduce the requirements for donor blood transfusions during surgery along with their associated risk and supply chain issues.

"ProCell Surgical's sponge blood recovery system brings the first automated innovation for sponge-blood recovery directly to the operating room table" stated Robert Krensky, MD, CEO and co-inventor of the device. "It is easy to operate and can be used repeatedly during its single case use. ProCell™ essentially closes the technology gap that existed during this important preliminary phase of IAT."

Mike Kehoe, COO of ProCell Surgical, states that "in my 30 plus years of managing medical device companies, this is the first product that I have been involved with that is not only cost-effective and proprietary but represents a generational paradigm shift in the approach to conservation of blood during surgery."

About ProCell Surgical Inc.

ProCell Surgical Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to elevating the standard of care through developing and manufacturing proprietary medical devices. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

For more information, please contact: Kirsten Coviello, ProCell Surgical Inc.'s Vice President of Marketing at [email protected].

