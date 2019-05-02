Process Fluids Meeting The Most Challenging Demands for Steelmakers
Quaker Chemical Focuses On Its Hot Mill Offerings at AISTech 2019
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In steel plants, the hot strip mill encounters some of the most severe conditions as far as lubrication is concerned. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR, "Quaker"), a longstanding supplier of steel processing and maintenance fluids and greases, addresses these challenges with QUAKERTEK™ CS, calcium sulfonate complex grease, and QUINTOLUBRIC® 702-46 RD, water glycol based fire-resistant hydraulic fluid, which will be highlighted at the AISTech 2019 Conference & Exposition.
Under normal dry conditions, standard greases can perform well; however, performance deteriorates quickly with water ingress leading to high grease consumption, bearing failures, and increased workload. In the presence of water, QUAKERTEK™ CS has the formulated benefits:
- Resists water washout
- Offers extreme load carrying properties and lubricity
- Excellent corrosion protection
Designed to provide optimum performance in hydraulic systems such as the hot mill, where fire-resistant fluids are required, QUINTOLUBRIC® 702-46 RD features:
- Superior liquid and vapor phase corrosion protection
- High viscosity index
- Excellent sheer stability and chemical, thermal, and hydrolytic stability
To complement the process fluid offerings, Quaker technical experts will be presenting conference papers at AISTech 2019 during the lubrication & hydraulics and cold rolling sessions:
- "Solutions for Long Products Lubrication to Avoid Long Maintenance Stops," by Josef Barreto-Pohlen, Global Technical Director-Greases, on Tuesday, May 7 at 2:30 pm
- "Lubricant Development for Hard Steel Rolling: From Design to Validation," by Bas Smeulders, PhD, Research Scientist, on Tuesday, May 7 at 3:00 pm
Quaker's full steel portfolio, (https://www.quakerchem.com/expert-experience/industry-expertise/steel ),ranging from cleaners, rolling oils, corrosion preventives, surface treatment, greases, and hydraulic fluids, will be featured at AISTech 2019 - Booth 1311 (https://www.quakerchem.com/events/aistech-2019) from May 6 to 8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
About Quaker Chemical Corporation:
Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For more than 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process, knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit quakerchem.com to learn more.
