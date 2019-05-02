Process Fluids Meeting The Most Challenging Demands for Steelmakers

Under normal dry conditions, standard greases can perform well; however, performance deteriorates quickly with water ingress leading to high grease consumption, bearing failures, and increased workload. In the presence of water, QUAKERTEK™ CS has the formulated benefits:

Resists water washout

Offers extreme load carrying properties and lubricity

Excellent corrosion protection

Designed to provide optimum performance in hydraulic systems such as the hot mill, where fire-resistant fluids are required, QUINTOLUBRIC® 702-46 RD features:

Superior liquid and vapor phase corrosion protection

High viscosity index

Excellent sheer stability and chemical, thermal, and hydrolytic stability

To complement the process fluid offerings, Quaker technical experts will be presenting conference papers at AISTech 2019 during the lubrication & hydraulics and cold rolling sessions:

"Solutions for Long Products Lubrication to Avoid Long Maintenance Stops," by Josef Barreto-Pohlen , Global Technical Director-Greases, on Tuesday, May 7 at 2:30 pm

by , Global Technical Director-Greases, on at "Lubricant Development for Hard Steel Rolling: From Design to Validation," by Bas Smeulders , PhD, Research Scientist, on Tuesday, May 7 at 3:00 pm

Quaker's full steel portfolio, (https://www.quakerchem.com/expert-experience/industry-expertise/steel ),ranging from cleaners, rolling oils, corrosion preventives, surface treatment, greases, and hydraulic fluids, will be featured at AISTech 2019 - Booth 1311 (https://www.quakerchem.com/events/aistech-2019) from May 6 to 8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Quaker Chemical Corporation:

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For more than 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process, knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit quakerchem.com to learn more.

