Process Safety System Market in Oil and Gas Industry | Technavio

The process safety system market in the oil and gas industry will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Process Safety System Market In The Oil And Gas Industry

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABB Ltd.

The company offers System 800xA for process safety systems in the oil and gas industry.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers DeltaV Safety Instrumented System for process safety systems.

General Electric Co.

The company offers Mark VIeS Functional Safety System for process safety systems.

Process Safety System Market In The Oil And Gas Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Process safety system market in the oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

Product

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The process safety system market in the oil and gas industry is driven by the global expansion of oil terminals. In addition, improving safety standards and related developments are expected to trigger the process safety system market in the oil and gas industry toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

