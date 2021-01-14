Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market to hit $425 billion by 2026, says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed fruits and vegetables market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 425 Billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Gaining huge prominence among both young and geriatric populace owing to health benefits associated processed fruits and vegetables is projected to propel the market share.

Processed fruits and vegetables industry from fresh-cut product type is anticipated to register over 6.5% CAGR through 2026 owing to their less processing and high nutritional content. Manufacturers are utilizing numerous packaging techniques for maintaining the freshness in fresh–cut fruits and vegetables. Packaging techniques using edible coatings and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) are widely being applied for improving the shelf–life of fresh–cut fruits and vegetables. Nowadays, cellulose-based coatings and wax coatings on fresh–cut fruits and vegetables are a common commercial application of edible coatings. The growing demand for fresh–cut fruits and vegetables across both developed and developing countries owing to the extension of shelf-life and freshness will drive the market statistics in the coming years.

Some major findings of the processed fruits and vegetables market report include:

Emergence of clean label product and prolonged shelf life of processed fruits and vegetables is one of the defining reasons which support market outlook.

Processed fruits and vegetables industry from fresh product segment is projected to exceed USD 115 billion by 2026, owing rising consumer preferences towards superior product quality along with rich nutrient value.

Advent of new technologies coupled with increasing usage of advance processing equipment in food industry is creating lucrative growth opportunities.

Global processed fruits and vegetables market from vegetables type is likely to register more than 7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026 as it is rich in minerals, vitamins and consist of excellent source of dietary fibers.

Heightened demand for canned food owing to nutritional value and longer shelf -life is attributing towards market size.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Dole Food Company Inc., Agrana, Pinnacle Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestle, Conagra Foods, B&G Foods, Kraft Heinz Company, Albertsons Companies Inc., SVZ International, Greencore Group Plc, Kroger, Sysco Corporation, OLAM International, Total Produce PLC, J R Simplot Company, U.S. Foods Inc.

European processed fruits and vegetables market is anticipated to gain over 6.5% CAGR owing to shifting consumer trends from eating regular meals to a mixture of meals and snacks among the younger population has surged the demand for processed foods in the country. The growing demand for frozen fruits and vegetables from the European countries including the UK, Germany, Ireland, France, and Belgium will provide new growth opportunities for the frozen food exporting countries.

The growing number of mainstream stores, specialty stores, and online stores, showcasing frozen, canned, and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables under private labels is a key factor contributing to the rise in the demand for the product across the region. Increasing consumer inclination towards ready meals, packaged and instant food will further propel the regional share. These listed factors are attributing toward market growth of processed fruits and vegetables and projected to remain significant over the forecast period.

