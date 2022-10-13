Processed Seafood Market to grow by USD 47.01 Bn by 2026, High Demand Of Protein Rich And Ready-to-eat Seafood to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed seafood market size is poised to grow by USD 47.01 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood, and increasing raw seafood prices have led to a consumer shift towards processed seafood products, and growing domestic demand will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Processed Seafood Market 2022-2026

However, the growing popularity of vegan seafood, stringent government regulations and guidelines, and water pollution emerging as a threat to marine life will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Processed Seafood Market Segmentation

Product

Frozen Seafood



Canned Seafood



Smoked Seafood



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Processed Seafood Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our processed seafood market report covers the following areas:

Processed Seafood Market size

Processed Seafood Market trends

Processed Seafood Market industry analysis

This study identifies the high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood as one of the prime reasons driving the processed seafood market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Processed Seafood Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Processed Seafood Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Processed Seafood Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

bioMerieux SA

GEA Group AG

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Kyokuyo Co. Ltd.

Marel Group

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mowi ASA

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG

Thai Union Group PCL

The Middleby Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Processed Seafood Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist processed seafood market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the processed seafood market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the processed seafood market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of processed seafood market vendors

Processed Seafood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 $47.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled bioMerieux SA, GEA Group AG, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Thai Union Group PCL, and The Middleby Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Frozen seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canned seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Smoked seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

bioMerieux SA

GEA Group AG

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Kyokuyo Co. Ltd.

Marel Group

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mowi ASA

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG

Thai Union Group PCL

The Middleby Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

