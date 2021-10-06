ProcessMAP Partners with ACGIH to Strengthen its Data-Driven, Integrated Industrial Hygiene (IH) Solution Tweet this

ACGIH is a not-for-profit scientific organization that advances occupational and environmental health. For over 80 years, ACGIH has been dedicated to the industrial hygiene and occupational and environmental health and safety communities, encouraging the interchange of best practices among industrial hygiene workers, and to collect and make accessible such information and data as might be of aid to them in the proper fulfillment of their duties.

ACGIH's TLV guidelines are used worldwide as the gold standard for the evaluation and control of workplace exposures to chemical substances and physical agents. More importantly, for multinational organizations with operations in countries that do not have established Exposure Limits, having access to the TLVs will enable them to reference limits to over 700 chemical agents. TLVs can provide valuable inputs into the process of characterizing workplace risks and hazards.

A Synergistic and Comprehensive Digital IH Solution for Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIH) and EHS Stakeholders

Workers can face health and safety risks from exposure to physical hazards, as well as chemical hazards, biohazards, and environmental hazards such as noise, temperature, and air quality. ProcessMAP's market-leading IH software becomes a critical tool for CIH and EHS professionals to manage the health and safety of their workers. The seamless, automated, and real-time availability of relevant ACGIH's TLV values within ProcessMAP's platform will help customers across the world access the benchmark data points in an easy, intuitive, timely, and effort-efficient manner.

In April 2021, an independent industry analyst, Verdantix, recognized ProcessMAP for achieving the highest score1 in their annual evaluation of 22 IH and Occupational Health (OH) software vendors in the market. ProcessMAP's partnership with ACGIH further strengthens this leadership position in the IH software marketplace.

ProcessMAP's comprehensive IH management capabilities and robust two-way integrations with IH labs help customers streamline their IH programs and optimize the health of employees.

Comments on the News

"ACGIH's original goal and current mission is the advancement of occupational and environmental health. This strategic partnership with ProcessMAP places CIH professionals as well as health and safety stakeholders in a better position to access critically important industry information – considered the gold standard of OEHS scientific data," stated Frank Mortl III, CAE, Executive Director, ACGIH.

"ProcessMAP's partnership with ACGIH underscores our commitment to bringing best-in-class solutions to our customers and enabling them to manage the health and safety of their workers in a holistic manner. With ACGIH guidance data available directly through the platform, ProcessMAP customers will not only have access to comprehensive guidelines but also save time and effort by accessing the data in an easy and intuitive way," stated Todd Jones, Executive Vice President at ProcessMAP Corporation.

1 - Verdantix, EHS Software Benchmark: Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Health, April 2021. https://www.processmap.com/news/processmap-gets-recognized-for-securing-the-highest-score-for-industrial-hygiene-ih-and-occupational-health-oh-software/

About American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH)

ACGIH is a nonprofit scientific organization that advances occupational hygiene and environmental health. By providing employers and workers with guidelines and recommendations that create safe work environments or minimize inherently dangerous ones, ACGIH and its Committees have led the way in protecting the safety and health of workers. ACGIH offers approximately 400 publication titles, including their well-known Signature Publications. Topics range from industrial hygiene, environmental health, safety, and health science, medical/toxicology, hazardous materials/waste, workplace controls, indoor air quality, physical agents, ergonomics, distance learning, computer resources, online products including TLV and BEI Documentation, and professional development. To learn more about ACGIH, please visit - acgih.org/

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP Corporation is the most trusted name for a digitization and process transformation platform that empowers customers to ensure workers' health and safety, minimize risk, and assure compliance. The ProcessMAP Platform includes solutions for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and Operational Risk Management (ORM), Industrial IoT, and actionable data analytics to connect people, systems, assets, and facilities to drive a Sustainable Enterprise. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 140 countries. Visit https://www.processmap.com/ to learn more.

