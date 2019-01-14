ProcessPro Announces Exhibit at NCIA's Seed to Sale Show in Boston

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading cannabis ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce its exhibit at NCIA's 3rd Annual Seed to Sale Show in Boston, MA, from February 12-13, 2019, located at booth 410.

NCIA's Seed to Sale Show is the only national show focused solely on the science, best practices and technology encompassing the entire lifecycle of the cannabis plant as it is grown, processed and sold in a regulated market. This premier cannabis conference brings together cannabis product manufacturers, cultivators and extractors who are innovators in the industry.

"The Seed to Sale Show provides a prime opportunity to network and discuss industry trends, upcoming regulations and software solutions," states Joe Blauert, General Manager, ProcessPro. "Cannabusinesses are seeking scalable and easy-to-use technology systems, like ProcessPro Global, to provide greater visibility and accountability into their operations."

Attendees can learn about ProcessPro's ERP software functionality, including full traceability for state-specific reporting and compliance, inventory control and R&D for new product development for growers, processors and dispensaries alike. Exhibiting at the show aligns well with ProcessPro's expertise in developing solutions for batch process manufacturers in highly regulated industries. ProcessPro's scalable cannabis ERP software and integrated Cultivation Management System easily manages greenhouse operations with the ability to track individual plants and growth stages, optimize growing conditions to increase yields and facilitate quality control testing.

ProcessPro and NCIA invite all current, new and prospective cannabis professionals to join them in Boston as they exhibit at booth 410. Be sure to follow us on social media – Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram – for exciting updates from the show floor.

Representing well over 1,500 member-businesses nationwide, the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only one representing cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and works toward a favorable social, economic and legal environment in the United States. For more information, visit www.seedtosaleshow.com/.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures in highly regulated environments, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at www.processproerp.com.

