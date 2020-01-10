ProcessPro ERP to Support Growth of Innovative Freeze-Dried Food

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, a leading ERP software powered by Open Systems Adaptable Solutions (OSAS), is pleased to announce its Global solution has been selected by Innovative Freeze-Dried Food, a diversified food freeze dryer manufacturer located in Washington.

Innovative Freeze-Dried Food (IFDF) was seeking a comprehensive business management solution to support their growing operation that serves private label retailer brands and contract manufacturing customers. During the company's search for an ERP provider, they received high recommendations for ProcessPro from an industry consultant with previous working experience in the solution. This reference, combined with over 30 years of ProcessPro developing batch processing software for the regulated food industry, lead IFDF to select ProcessPro Global as their ERP solution of choice.

ProcessPro will provide IFDF with a solution to replace manual processes and spreadsheets to streamline and integrate all aspects of their business into one system. The company holds many certifications, including SQF, HACCP and USDA Organic, that required a solution with robust lot tracking capabilities, real-time inventory management and automated documentation. ProcessPro's quality control and comprehensive forecasting and reporting functionalities will support these needs.

"We're pleased to be offering our industry knowledge to Innovative Freeze-Dried Foods as they experience growth in their operations," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, CEO, OSAS. "Our commitment to delivering a technology-forward business management solution for food manufacturers is solidified each time a client refers an OSAS product."

Innovative Freeze-Dried Food is a diversified food freeze dryer headquartered in Ferndale, Washington. With their unique capabilities and state-of-the-art freeze drying equipment in wet processing and dry packaging, they are able to maintain simultaneous production runs within their facility that offers flexibility and responsiveness. From freeze dried strawberries to vegetables and dairy products, IFDF ensures that their clients receive the best freeze dried foods on the market. For more information, please visit https://innovativefdf.com/.

OSAS is a market-leading provider of accounting, business management, and ERP software solutions. Powered by OSAS, our products—Traverse, ProcessPro, Master, Impress, Flex-Pack, Service and SouthWare—are designed to solve the unique business and industry needs of clients, helping them to remain competitive and excel. OSAS delivers and supports adaptable suites of technology applications to distribution, wholesale trade, manufacturing, services, job shop and not-for-profit companies. For more information, visit https://www.osas.com/processpro.

Contact: Kate Orbeck, Marketing Manager

Phone: (320) 252-0234

Email: 232206@email4pr.com

SOURCE OSAS